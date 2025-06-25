Trump Condemns Both Sides for Violating Ceasefire Right After Announcement

US President Donald Trump accused Israel and Iran of violating the ceasefire he announced and urged both sides to adhere to the agreement on June 24, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Bloomberg Podcasts

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned both Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire shortly after he announced the agreement on Monday.

Multiple news outlets reported that “Israel launched an airstrike on a radar facility near the Iranian capital of Tehran,” while Netanyahu stated that “Iran had fired missiles at his country hours after the ceasefire was agreed to.”

Trump told reporters that “both sides violated the agreement,” describing Israel’s actions as “dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before” right after the deal was made. He expressed concern that “Israel just went out because they felt violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere.”

He added, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the [expletive] they're doing.”

On Monday evening, Trump announced what he called a “complete and total” ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, stating that hostilities would wind down within hours as both sides completed their “final missions.” Despite this, violent hostilities between the two nations continued.

Trump posted on social media the next morning that “Israel has turned its planes around and the ceasefire is in effect,” indicating a return to the truce he announced earlier.

This ceasefire came just two days after the U.S. launched air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, which involved bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines, according to reports.

Israel had also launched dozens of airstrikes earlier that month targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, claiming Iran possessed enough enriched uranium for multiple nuclear warheads within days. These strikes resulted in the death or injury of several top Iranian officials.

In retaliation, Iran fired hundreds of missiles into Israel, causing multiple injuries. In addition to Iran’s missile attack on a U.S. air base in Qatar on Monday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched 40 missiles at Israel, with over 80 people injured in Tel Aviv.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported that at least 606 people have been killed and over 5,300 injured since Israel launched its airstrikes on June 13.

Amid ongoing strikes Tuesday morning, a ballistic missile fired by Iran struck an apartment complex in Beersheba, killing at least four people. Israeli officials told The New York Times that about 20 missiles were fired in at least four barrages nationwide in the hours after Trump announced a ceasefire agreement.