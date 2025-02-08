Trump Establishes Commission to Protect Religious Liberty and Tackle ‘Anti-Christian Bias’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on Feb. 6, 2025. | Screenshot: FOX 5 Washington DC Channel via YouTube

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to create a commission to protect religious liberty and address “anti-Christian bias” in the federal government.

He announced during a speech at a private event held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., in recognition of the 73rd annual National Prayer Breakfast. During his address, Trump stated, “I will be creating a brand new presidential commission on religious liberty,” which will “work tirelessly to uphold this most fundamental right.”

He expressed concern over the threats to this sacred liberty, saying, “In recent years, we’ve seen this sacred liberty threatened like never before in American history,” and accused the Biden administration of engaging in “persecution” against devout Christians.

Trump referenced the case of a 75-year-old pro-life activist who was imprisoned for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act after praying and protesting at an abortion clinic.

“They were terrible to you, and they were terrible to people of religion, all religions,” he remarked, highlighting his honor in pardoning 23 pro-life protesters, including the elderly activist, upon taking office.

The president revealed that he was signing an executive order directing the newly sworn-in U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead a “task force” aimed at “eradicating anti-Christian bias” in government.

He explained, “The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible.”

Moreover, he detailed that the task force would focus on fully prosecuting anti-Christian violence and vandalism in society and would make efforts to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.

Trump also announced the creation of the White House Faith Office, which will aim to curb "anti-Christian bias," with Pastor Paula White slated to lead the new office.

The National Prayer Breakfast, initiated in 1953 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower and supported by evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham, has a long history of drawing thousands of attendees from around the world, featuring many prominent religious and political figures.