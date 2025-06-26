Tyrese Haliburton Injured in Finals, Declares ‘God Never Gives Us More Than We Can Handle’

Tyrese Haliburton, in a hospital bed recovering from surgery to repair his torn Achilles, posted a photo of himself making a heart with his hands. | Photo Credit: Instagram/ Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is reflecting on his injury sustained during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, where his team lost the coveted national title.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasized his faith by declaring that “God never gives us more than we can handle” and sharing a verse from the Bible.

On Monday, the team announced that Haliburton would undergo surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon later in the day, with a recovery timeline that could jeopardize his hopes of playing in the next season. He posted a heartfelt message one night after his team’s defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment, and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.”

While lamenting his physical condition and describing how his “foot feels like dead weight” following surgery, Haliburton expressed confidence that “this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through.”

He reaffirmed his faith, stating, “At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle. I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player.”

“And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special,” he added.

Haliburton also reflected on his journey, saying, “I’ve pushed myself every day to be great,” and expressed gratitude for “every single experience that’s led me here and all the love from the hoop world.”

He embraced his suffering with the statement, “I don’t ‘have to’ go through this, I get to go through this,” and vowed, “Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton.”

He concluded his message by quoting Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

His faith is prominently displayed on his social media profiles, with the phrase “To Him be the glory forever” featured in his X biography. In a video posted last year on YouTube, Haliburton listed the Bible as the most important item on a list of 10 things “he cannot live without.”