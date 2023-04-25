Church Vandal Apprehended in Union Gap for Shattering Windows with Stone

Pexels/cottonbro studio

Several cases of vandalism have been reported early this year, and several more are being added. These vandalisms of churches are suspected to be hate crimes. These people that have been caught in the act and also been arrested are to face charges and, worst case scenario, imprisonment.

Recently, a man has been detained after police claimed he broke nine windows of a church building with a rock and also damaged a van owned by the church.

Possible Hate Crime Offense for Vandalism

According to KIMA TV, the damages that the vandal caused inflicted between $10,000 and $15,000 in estimated total. On April 23, reports of malicious mischief prompted the Union Gap Police Department (UGPD) to arrive on the site.

At roughly 6 a.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance footage and was subsequently detained by police for first-degree malicious mischief. His booking was made at the Yakima County Jail. The fact that the suspect was shouting obscenities while damaging the church's property, as reported by the police, may cause the incident to be investigated as a potential hate crime offense.

Other Recent Cases of Vandalism Against Churches

Over a week ago, another case of vandalism have been discovered and have been reported to the authorities. According to the report in Fox News, using a baseball bat to break stained glass windows and doors at Christ Church by the Sea in Newport Beach, Southern California, a 27-year-old male from San Dimas was detained. Rev. Paul Capetz, the senior pastor, predicted that the damage could cost up to $100,000 to restore.

The suspect was detained later on Saturday morning, and, in accordance with Newport Beach Police Department Sgt. Sabrina Fabbri, he may be charged with felony vandalism. Both the suspect's name and a potential reason for the vandalism have not been made public by the police.

The man appears to have no link to Newport Beach's Christ Church by the Sea. According to senior pastor Rev. Paul Capetz, the vandalism was "traumatic" for the church community and made them feel exposed and violated. The name of the suspect and the reason behind the crime that was committed was not disclosed as of the moment.

According to a recent report in Christianity Daily, the leadership of Chicago's Holy Covenant United Methodist Church has been frustrated and inspired to continue spreading their message of inclusion and love despite a number of vandalism events over the past year. Vandalism has frequently targeted the church's pride flag, welcome sign, and messages of solidarity. Reverend Jennifer Stephens has noticed an alarming rise in these incidents, and the problem has recently gotten worse.

Despite the attacks, the church is still dedicated to helping the neighborhood and advancing inclusivity, acceptance, and love. To spread awareness of the hate crimes, Rev. Stephens has spoken with the police and interacted with the neighborhood. Undaunted, she insists that the church will be braver and speak out more in response to the damage.

