Vatican Reveals Pope Francis in a Wheelchair; Withdrawal of Plan for Donors to Attend King's Meeting

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, sits inside his chapel at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on March 18, 2025. | Photo Credit: Vatican Press

The Vatican has released a photograph of Pope Francis, 88, who is currently using a wheelchair while recovering from double pneumonia.

The image, shared on Sunday, shows the pontiff seated in front of an altar in the chapel of his hospital suite at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Earlier that morning, Pope Francis had concelebrated Mass, marking another significant step in his gradual recovery, according to the Vatican press office.

In a message to his followers, the pope reflected on his condition, describing his hospitalization as a “period of trial” and expressing gratitude for the prayers and support he has received, as reported by The Telegraph.

Since his hospitalization on February 14, Francis has been recovering steadily, although he continues to require various medical therapies, including motor and respiratory physiotherapy.

The Vatican has reassured the public that the pope’s condition remains stable but emphasized that he has not yet been discharged. While he has been absent from public appearances, officials from the Vatican have indicated that he is no longer in immediate danger.

Ordinarily, Pope Francis leads a series of significant events, including the Good Friday procession and Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

In other news, plans are moving forward for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming state visit to Italy and the Vatican, which is scheduled for April, according to The Times of London.

Reports surfaced about a proposal for wealthy donors connected to the King’s Foundation to attend a private meeting with the pope at Castel Gandolfo, a site historically used as a papal summer residence. However, this proposal was withdrawn shortly after it was emailed to the Foreign Office.

A representative from the King’s Foundation clarified to The Times of London that although informal discussions regarding possible attendees took place, no donors were officially invited or will participate in any events during the state visit.