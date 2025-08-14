Venezuelan Evangelicals Gathered for the National Day March for Jesus

On August 2, 2025, a large number of Evangelical Christians nationwide mobilize in Venezuela for the March for Jesus. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Mundo De Cristo

Evangelical Christians across Venezuela participated in the March for Jesus, which has been officially designated as the “National Day of the March for Jesus” by the government through a presidential decree.

The date was recently moved to the first Saturday of August each year, representatives from Evangelical churches in all 23 states and the Capital District took part in the event, alongside believers of various nationalities and denominations.

Participants carried banners, flags, and T-shirts displaying the event’s theme, “Jesus, the nations belong to You,” and voiced messages praising Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

In Caracas, two large processions started from different points — one from the east and the other from the west — eventually merging on Libertador Avenue. The march concluded there with public worship, biblical reflections, and prayers for Venezuela’s well-being.

Regions like Anzoátegui saw high participation, with individuals walking from municipalities such as Barcelona, Lechería, and Puerto La Cruz to gather at the local sports complex.

Pastor José Piñero, executive director of the Evangelical Council of Venezuela (CEV), remarked on the event’s spirit: “We are not here because we deserve it. We are here because of grace — the grace that unites us regardless of denominations, regardless of anything else. We come from forgiveness, we come from hope, we come from a place of peace.”

He emphasized that “we do not march in the name of our own individual church or denomination. We march for one person: Jesus Christ. He conquered death, rose on the third day, and overcame evil.”

After the event, President Nicolás Maduro acknowledged its significance via social media. He expressed gratitude toward the organizers and shared his support, stating, “We move forward with divine light, in victory alongside the humble, the dispossessed, and the blessed. We are the people of God.”

For many Venezuelans, the official recognition of the March for Jesus as a national observance marks a milestone, reflecting the growing influence and numbers of Evangelical churches in the country in recent years.

Yet, the government’s involvement has drawn criticism from opposition figures. Aristóteles López, one of the original founders of the March for Jesus in Venezuela who now lives in exile, accused the government of “using the structure of the march for political purposes,” especially when the date was changed from October to August. López claimed to possess evidence indicating that “the decision was prearranged,” suggesting manipulation behind the move.

In response, Pastor Piñero dismissed these claims, telling Diario Cristiano, “it is not true that this activity serves political purposes or is being manipulated by the government. If the structure of the march were being used for political ends, we would not have marched.”