Virgin Mary Statues at SC Catholic Church Severely Damaged, Breaking Off Hands and Face

Multiple statues of the Virgin Mary were severely damaged at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Mother's Day. It includes an enormous statue of the Virgin Mary, which has both hands and faces shattered.

Mother's Day Vandalism

On Sunday, May 14, just before 5:00 a.m., a blurry security video reportedly showed a male roaming throughout the church property, MSN reported. In the columbarium, considered one of the holiest parts of the church grounds, a prominent figure of Mary, also known as the Mother of God, was vandalized. The cremated remains of churchgoers, members of the church family, and acquaintances have been buried in this cemetery.

As mentioned, Mary's face was damaged, and her hands had been cut off when the statue fell from its pedestal. A second statue of Mary that was destroyed was located on a pedestal behind the church's parking garage, while a third statue of Mary that was vandalized was situated by the lake in the backyard. Members of the church have now removed these two sculptures from the church to take them to be repaired.

Moreover, the statue of the Virgin Mary that stands in front of the cathedral is missing the right hand that she was holding. According to the report filed by the police, it fell to the ground after being attacked. The individuals involved in vandalism also brought down the American flag. They severed the ropes that were attached to the flagpole, making it impossible for the pole to be used to raise another flag in the future. In addition, the church's main entrance was missing at least one of the planters with palm trees.

Furthermore, Count on News 2 reported that the priest at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Noly Berjuega, expressed his sorrow over the vandalism of sculptures of the Virgin Mary on Mother's Day. "Well, that was hurting, you know. Knowing that every day we celebrate Mother's Day, and that's the image of the statue of our blessed mother, Mary, the mother of God, the mother of God, and the mother of our Savior, Jesus Christ," he asserted. Father Noly also emphasized the importance of the conversion of the heart, a message from Blessed Mother Mary. Therefore, as a spiritual leader, he and the parishioners reportedly prayed for whoever committed the vandalism.

Vandalism on Virgin Mary Statues

A Virgin Mary statue was destroyed in a little brick grotto at the entry point to the Sopó town in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia. Catholic News Agency reported that based on the video shared on several social media platforms, a young man who reportedly had mental illness hit the statue of the Virgin while being filmed from behind. After committing the act of vandalism, the man was apprehended right away.

A similar report from The Catholic World stated that the statue of the Blessed Virgin, which was located outside the church of St. Peter's Parish, had been set on fire and was damaged in the process. It was reported that an unidentified person had set fire to some plastic flowers in the monument's hands, which resulted in smoke and flame damage to the face, head, and upper body of the statue.

St. Peter's fire is the most recent in a string of fires and acts of vandalism that have broken out against Catholic churches over the past two days. The Diocese of Brooklyn announced on July 10, 2020, that the New York City authorities were looking into the vandalism of a Virgin Mary statue located at Cathedral Prep School and Seminary in the borough of Queens. A person is seen on surveillance film approaching the figure, which is 100 years old, and writing the word "IDOL" down the length of its surface. Fr. James Kuroly, who serves as both the rector and president of Cathedral Prep, described the event as "an act of hatred."

