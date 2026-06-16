Virginia Church Mourns Death After Tent Collapse During 20th Anniversary Celebration

Congregants pray together following a sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Keaton during a Sunday morning service at EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, on June 14, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ EastLake Community Church

A Virginia congregation is grieving after a tent collapsed during an outdoor anniversary service, leaving one person dead and more than 20 others injured.

The incident occurred Friday evening at EastLake Community Church in Moneta as the church gathered to celebrate its 20th anniversary. According to Bedford County officials, severe weather moved through the area shortly before the collapse, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the structure failed at approximately 6:45 p.m. Authorities reported that 11 people were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals, while another 11 received treatment on-site for less serious injuries.

One attendee died at the scene. Officials have not yet publicly released the individual's identity.

Local government leaders extended their sympathies to the congregation while also recognizing the efforts of emergency personnel from across the region who responded to the crisis.

County officials said preliminary information indicates that weather conditions played a major role in the collapse, noting that a powerful storm cell passed through the area shortly before the tent failed.

Senior Pastor Troy Keaton said the accident unfolded moments after he had stepped onto the stage to begin dismissing attendees because of changing weather conditions. He called the collapse a great tragedy for the church family.

Keaton said church leaders immediately shifted their attention to supporting those who were injured and their families while continuing to pray for everyone affected by the tragedy.

The pastor confirmed that one member of the church community lost his life in the incident. “Our hearts are broken for his precious family,” he said, as quoted by KHOU 11.

In a video message, Keaton said the tragedy came amid what had been a celebration of 20 incredible years of God’s work. He said Sunday services would continue as planned as a service of “hope and healing.”

“We need to be together,” he said in the video. “Be encouraged; we are Christians.”

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger also responded to the tragedy, expressing sympathy for the congregation and affected families. She said her “heart is heavy” and offered prayers for the church community as it mourns and recovers.

As the investigation continues, EastLake Community Church remains focused on supporting victims, comforting grieving families and seeking healing in the aftermath of a tragedy that transformed a milestone celebration into a day of profound loss.