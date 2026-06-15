First Baptist Dallas Launches Rebuilding Project, Plans Sanctuary Reopening in 2028

(Third from left) First Baptist Dallas Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress and church leaders shovel dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony in Dallas on June 7, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook/ First Baptist Dallas (modified from original).

First Baptist Dallas has officially begun construction on a new sanctuary nearly two years after a devastating fire destroyed one of the church’s most recognizable buildings. Church leaders marked the occasion with a groundbreaking ceremony and reaffirmed their commitment to rebuilding for future generations.

The June 7 event brought together pastors, church leaders, members and local officials to celebrate the start of the long-awaited project. Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress and Executive Pastor Ben Lovvorn were joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and members of the church’s planning team as construction formally moved forward.

The rebuilding effort follows a four-alarm fire on July 19, 2024, that severely damaged the historic sanctuary, which had stood since 1890. Although no one was injured, the destruction of the landmark building prompted the congregation to launch “Mission 1:8,” a major campaign aimed at restoring the campus while honoring its heritage.

Church leaders expect the new sanctuary project, valued at approximately $130 million, to be completed in time for Easter Sunday 2028.

“Today is a historic day in the life of our church, a milestone day on which we remember God's faithfulness and goodness to us for the last 158 years. But we commemorate this day believing the best is yet to come,” Lovvorn said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Even on the night of July 19th, 2024, as those flames roared in this very place, we were able to say that God causes all things to work together for good for those who love him and are called according to his purpose.”

Jeffress emphasized that while the church lost a building, it did not lose its mission or identity.

“Buildings can burn. But churches can't be burned. A church built on the Lord Jesus Christ can never be destroyed. The gates of Hell will not prevail.”

One of the ceremony’s most symbolic moments came when a tower crane lowered a stone salvaged from the burned sanctuary. The piece, engraved with a Bible and an anchor, survived the fire and will become part of the new structure.

Plans for the sanctuary include a series of 16 stained-glass windows designed to illustrate the Bible’s redemptive narrative. Lovvorn said the artwork will be inspired by W.A. Criswell’s well-known sermon “The Scarlet Thread Through the Bible,” featuring eight scenes from the Old Testament and eight from the New Testament.

The redesigned campus will also include new gathering and event spaces. Beneath the sanctuary, a multipurpose venue with seating for approximately 550 people will be equipped with modern technology. Expanded lobby areas, along with new escalators and elevators, are intended to improve accessibility and provide additional space for gatherings.

Insurance proceeds and private donors have provided significant funding for the project. Church documents indicate that insurance will cover most rebuilding costs, leaving the congregation responsible for about $27 million. Major gifts include $7 million commitments from Hobby Lobby founder David Green and the Jim Donald family, along with more than $10 million contributed by other church members.