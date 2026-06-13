Parents Who Attend Church Weekly More Likely to Pass Faith to Their Children, Study Finds

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Luemen Rutkowski

Children raised by parents who attended church regularly were more than twice as likely to maintain active religious lives in adulthood, according to a new report on the intergenerational transmission of faith.

The report, “Passing the Torch: How Faith Moves Across Generations,” was released in June by the Institute for Family Studies and Communio. Researchers analyzed data from four nationwide studies involving thousands of Americans who were raised in religious homes.

Parental church attendance emerged as a key predictor of adult faith, with 26% of adults from weekly churchgoing families attending church regularly, compared with 12% of those whose parents did not attend weekly.

The importance parents place on faith also appears to influence their children long after they leave home. When parents described religion as “very important in their lives,” nearly two-thirds of their children later expressed a similar level of commitment in adulthood.

Researchers also identified a strong connection between parental prayer habits and the spiritual lives of their children. Parents who prayed daily had a 47% likelihood of raising children who continued praying regularly as adults, compared with less than one-third among parents who did not maintain a daily prayer routine.

In addition to church attendance, family-based religious practices were linked to stronger faith outcomes later in life. Shared activities such as family prayer and giving thanks before meals were associated with higher levels of religious engagement during adulthood.

“Children who participate in these practices with their parents are more likely to go to church, say religion is very important to them, pray regularly, identify as Christian, and report belief in the divinity of Jesus Christ by the time they reach their mid-to-late 20s,” the report found.

The presence of both parents in religious activities appeared especially significant. Among individuals who attended church alongside both their mother and father, 41% remained committed churchgoers as adults, a substantially higher rate than among those raised in homes where only one parent regularly attended services with them.

Marriage quality was also linked to faith transmission. Researchers found that parents who were “completely satisfied” with their marriages engaged in nearly five faith-related conversations each week with their children, compared with fewer than four conversations among parents who were “not very” or “not at all” satisfied.

Long-term data suggested that healthy marriages may contribute to stronger spiritual outcomes for children. Adults whose parents described themselves as “very happy” in their marriages had a 46% probability of praying daily, compared with 41% among those raised in less happy households.

The study further found that strong parent-child relationships were closely associated with lasting religious commitment.

Compared with individuals who reported distant or poor relationships with their parents, those who enjoyed positive relationships with both parents were 76% more likely to attend church weekly, 66% more likely to pray every day, 87% more likely to regard religion as highly important and 97% more likely to express belief in God.