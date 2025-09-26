Voddie Baucham Passes Away at 56 Following Emergency Medical Incident

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Voddie Baucham

Voddie Baucham Jr., 56, a respected pastor, theologian, and bestselling author known for his advocacy of biblical authority, has died after experiencing an emergency medical incident.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” Baucham’s ministry, Founders Ministries, shared on social media Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student,” the post added. “Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

The ministry concluded the message with Psalm 116:15: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

Born on March 11, 1969, in Los Angeles, California, Baucham was raised by a single mother. He gained prominence as a pastor in Houston before becoming dean of theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia.

Known for his preaching on biblical manhood, family discipleship, and cultural apologetics, he often drew large crowds at conferences across the United States and internationally.

In February 2021, Baucham underwent treatment for heart failure, a battle that rallied Christians worldwide to pray and contribute financially to his care. He survived that health crisis and frequently spoke about God’s sustaining grace during his recovery.

Just months before his passing, Baucham announced that he was relocating with his family to Florida to serve as a founding faculty member of Founders Seminary.

He authored several influential books, including Family Driven Faith, Fault Lines, and The Ever-Loving Truth, emphasizing the importance of Scripture in addressing contemporary cultural and social issues.

Baucham is survived by his wife of thirty years, Bridget, their nine children, and several grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.