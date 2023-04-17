Washington Proposes Bill for Minors to Access Transgender Medical Care Without Parental Consent

Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk

Sen. Bill 5599, which might alter how parents are involved in their children's medical treatment in some situations, was passed by the Washington State House on Wednesday. Governor Jay Inslee has advanced the bill, titled "An act relating to supporting youth," one step closer to becoming law.

Under Senate Bill 5599, children may reside in host homes for runaway youth without parental permission. Additionally, the bill mentions that it's not required for the host homes to tell the parents about their child's whereabouts or the medical care they're receiving. Still, there is an exception in some cases where there's a convincing reason not to.

Washington State House Passes Bill Limiting Parental Intervention in Youth Medical Care

According to the article in Fox News, "gender-affirming care," which includes any treatment given by a doctor to address dysphoria in adolescents, is one of the secure health services mentioned in the bill. The law underlines that those who identify as two-spirit, transgender, nonbinary, or belong to other gender-varied categories can be given gender-affirming treatment.

While supporters contend it is a critical step to protect vulnerable adolescents and give them access to crucial healthcare treatments, opponents of the bill allege it violates parental rights. The content of the bill states that opponents contend that the new rule would impair a parent's capacity to safeguard their child and that gender is a matter of individual interpretation. They further assert that the legislation effectively "legalizes the kidnapping of children," makes it possible to house minors, and segregates society.

Despite the criticism, Democratic State Rep. Tana Senn supported the law and gave those it would affect words of support and encouragement. Senn said in an interview with Townhall, "I am saying tonight to them that I see you, that I affirm you, that I hear you, that I love you." The bill's supporters claim that it is an important step to safeguard vulnerable adolescents and guarantee access to crucial healthcare treatments.

State Senate Republican Leader Criticizes Washington State Bill for Attacking Parental Rights

John Braun, the head of the state's Republican Senate, strongly disagreed with Senate Bill 5599, contending that it violates the rights of parents and might have unanticipated bad effects. In the story shared in New York Post, the law, according to Braun, could hurt children by dividing them from their parents at a crucial juncture in their lives when they do not have the maturity to make important decisions.

Braun also voiced concern that the bill may prevent parents from learning the circumstances behind their child's abduction, which might prompt law enforcement or other agencies to launch a frenzied search. He underlined the emotional anguish parents could go through at this time, worrying about the worst-case scenario for their child.

Supporters of Washington State Bill Cite Rise in Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation Across the Nation

Advocates of Senate Bill 5599 are highlighting the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws across the nation as the conversation around this measure continues to unfold. According to MY Northwest, the ACLU reports that 452 of these pieces of legislation have been introduced, with 29 of them succeeding in 14 states. The supporters of the Washington State law claim that it is essential to oppose any legislation that can be damaging and target the LGBTQ+ population.

The House significantly changed the legislation, requiring shelters and host homes to notify the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) of a minor's intent to seek gender-affirming care. The department would then decide whether or not to notify the parents in each situation. This amendment aims to strike a balance between respecting parents' rights and addressing the needs of vulnerable youth who require essential medical treatment.

