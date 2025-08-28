Wisconsin Church Vandalism: Suspect Leaves Note Cursing Jesus, Claims to Be ‘Angry at God’

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Kindel Media

A man accused of vandalizing a Wisconsin church reportedly stated that his motive was because he was “really angry at God.” According to the Stevens Point Journal, last week, Jute T. Handrick broke through the glass door of Celebration Church and proceeded to smash all the windows in the building.

The 35-year-old now faces a criminal charge for damaging religious property. He was on probation due to a felony bail jumping charge, and in February 2024, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison for violating his probation.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a handwritten note that read, “Tell Jesus I said f--- you and who U with. Amen.” The note, signed "Love Jute,” was written on a probation card that contained appointment details and the name of a probation officer.

Hours after the police responded to the incident, Handrick turned himself in at the Portage County Law Enforcement Center in Stevens Point. He reportedly told authorities that he had become “really angry at God” because of his current life circumstances.

Handrick, who has a history of criminal damage to religious property as a repeat offender, is scheduled to appear in court on September 29 for the charge.

Earlier this month, the Family Research Council published its latest “Hostility Against Churches in the United States” report. The report indicated that in 2024, there were 415 reported hostile acts against churches across 43 states, impacting 383 houses of worship.

The report noted, “Although the motivations for many of these incidents remain unknown, the rise in crimes against churches is taking place in a context in which fewer Americans are attending religious services or identifying with a specific faith.”