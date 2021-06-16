When it comes to potential love prospects for her children, actress Candace Cameron has just one criterion.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the "Fuller House" actress said that she has encouraged her three adult children to ensure that their significant others love Jesus.

"When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus," the Hollywood actress stated Thursday at a promotional event for "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part."

"That's all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It's not too much."

She also welcomes the idea of pairing her children with others if she finds them "a potentially good prospect."

"If you know they're from a good family and you know they might get along, we'll do [that.] For sure," she told Us.

Her children are Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. According to Us Weekly, her daughter is currently dating.

Not hiding her faith

Recent interviews with the 45-year-old actress, who served as a co-host on ABC's "The View" from 2015 to 2016, have revealed her strong Christian faith.

Cameron told Fox News in July 2020 that she is proud of her faith and views.

Her faith, she said at the time, "is really the foundation of who I am."

"It's so important to me, and it's always a part of me, whether it's at home and privately, or when I'm reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on," she testified.

The Bible, she emphasized, was the source of truth, and she said she could always turn to it to find the hope she knew she had in Jesus, as well as the encouragement, positivity, and trust.

"And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God's in control of everything," she added.

Why she left "The View"

For a brief while in 2015 and 2016, Cameron served as co-host of the ABC show.

In an interview with Fox News, she admitted that she was well aware that not everyone at the table or in the live studio audience would share her conservative point of view on the issues. Cameron was a member of the morning show's panel of female guests, where she took the conservative position. On the table, she joined Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris, Joy Behar, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Soon, she resigned in order to devote her time to initiatives that are more family-friendly in nature.

"The values that my parents instilled in me included family being the most important thing. And so I always knew, even in my early 20s, that it wasn't my goal to do something that I felt kids or my own parents couldn't watch - even if a role was amazing. Because of that, I've said 'no' a lot over the years," she explained.

Cameron is married to Valeri Bure, a former NHL player who is now 47 years old. Since 1996, the two have been together as a married couple.