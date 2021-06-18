Over a dozen Republicans at the House of Representatives have signed a letter penned by former White House doctor Ronny Jackson that urges President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test and release its results to the public. The letter said that the purpose of such a test by the president would be to let the American people know the 78 year old leader's "full mental and intellectual health."

"The American people should have absolute confidence in their President," the letter read, as reported by the New York Post. "They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader."

Jackson, who is now the Republican Representative for Texas's 13th congressional district, spoke out during Thursday's FOX News Hannity, saying that President Biden had a "most recent embarrassing performance overseas" when he appeared to pause for about 15 seconds and then give a non-answer when he was asked by a reporter if he thought President Vladimir Putin was "a killer."

Jackson believes that the public deserves to know the president's true health condition, thus the writing of a letter that was copied to chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and current White House Physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, which claims that President Biden's "mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past eighteen months."

After citing several incidents in which President Biden had struggled with his memory, including mispronouncing his staff's names, failing to recite the first line of the Declaration of Independence, and forgetting the proper names of things, Jackson argued that the POTUS is no longer "inspiring confidence in the American people" or "in our allies overseas" and is instead "sending the wrong message to our adversaries overseas."

Jackson, who is also a former Navy admiral who worked in the White House Medical Unit for over 10 years, challenged the Democrats who during the Trump administration also called for the former president to undergo a cognitive test and demanded that all presidents should undergo such health checks.

There is one person who is coming to the defense of President Biden, however, and it is the same person he called a "killer"-President Vladimir Putin himself. The Moscow Times reported that according to President Putin, "The image of President Biden, which is portrayed by our, and even the American press, has nothing to do with reality."

The Daily Beast's Julia Davis took to Twitter to share that as per President Putin, the narrative that Biden has "dementia" is not true and had instead described the U.S. President as an "experienced, detail-oriented statesman who doesn't miss a thing," causing Russia's disinformation propaganda to go into a "disarray."

President Putin reportedly shared that the U.S. President "had no jet lag, was cheerful," and that they "spoke eye to eye [for over] two hours."