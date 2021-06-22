A baby boy born in June 2020 despite reaching only four months in his mother's womb recently celebrated his first birthday, making him the world's most premature baby to survive despite having almost no chances of living.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born on June 5 last year at 21 weeks and two days, about 131 days premature of the normal gestational period of 40 weeks. He weighed only 11.9 ounces at birth and was believed to have no chance of survival.

"We're still surprised about it," Beth Hutchinson, the baby's mother, said as reported by Christian Headlines. "But we're happy. It's a way we can share his story to raise awareness about premature births."

Beth was supposed to give birth on October 13, 2020 but she experienced medical complications that led to unexpected labor in June, a little over four months earlier than her due date. Following an intense discussion with her doctors, they decided to deliver the baby prematurely and do everything they can to keep him alive.

Richard then went on to become Guinness World Records' most premature baby, taking the record from Canadian James Elgin Gill, who was born 21 weeks and five days premature on May 20, 1987 in Ontario, Canada.

"When Rick and Beth received prenatal counselling on what to expect with a baby born so early, they were given a 0% chance of survival by our neonatology team," Dr. Stacy Kern, the Hutchinson baby's neonatologist told Guinness. "I knew the first few weeks of Richard's life would be very difficult, but I felt that if he could make it through that, he would be a survivor."

A survivor, he is, as he just celebrated his first birthday earlier this month. But it was no small feat. The Hutchinsons had to endure trials throughout the last year, especially with COVID restrictions. The parents were not allowed to stay overnight with their baby, who was at the Children's Minnesota hospital. The Hutchinsons had to drive every day from their home state of St. Croix County, Wisconsin, to Minneapolis, Minnesota to spend time with their son, the world's most premature baby.

"We made sure we were there to give him support," Rick Hutchinson said. "I think that helped him get through this because he knew he could count on us."

Dr. Kern credits little Richard's determination to survive to his parents' resilience and dedication. She admitted that it "takes a village to care for and support these babies until the time they are ready to go home." The Hutchinsons have also become advocates for preemies and encouraged other parents with premature babies to "advocate for your child as much as you can."

Little Richard Hutchinson made it home in early December 2020 after about six months in the NICU. Dr. Kern recounted how emotional his parents and the staff had all been to see him leave and finally go home with his parents.

Medical staff called Richard the "miracle baby."

The pro-life community is also celebrating the successful first year of the world's most premature baby, taking to Twitter to share how he was once given "0% chance of survival" but is now thriving as a healthy one year old boy. Pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony also tweeted a birthday greeting, with its president Marjorie Dannenfelser saying that "Viability is outdated every time you turn around."