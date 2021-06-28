A man in Connecticut who was suffering from a certain condition that affected his memory forgot that he was married and proposed marriage to his wife, proving that his love for her is true.

Lisa Marshall got to wed her husband, who was stricken with Alzheimer's disease, the second time when he asked her to marry him, forgetting that they were already married, Breitbart reported.

In an interview with Today, Lisa shared that Peter was diagnosed with the illness in 2018 at just 53.

"I didn't know anything about Alzheimer's. It was something you get when you're 80. I was ignorant about it. I didn't know anything at all. I knew cognitively he was slipping quick, but I was in denial," she said.

As his sickness worsened, she documented the journey of caring her husband through a Facebook page, hoping to help other caregivers of individuals who suffer the same. The page has also became a "support" in her struggle.

Later on, Peter eventually forgot about his wife, as the disease has already taken over his brain. They no longer slept together as well, since he suffers from seizures in his sleep.

But last year, while they were watching a wedding scene on television, he reportedly proposed marriage to Lisa.

"I said, 'Do what?' And he pointed to the TV, to the scene of this wedding and I said, 'Do you want to get married?' He said yes and had this huge grin on his face. He doesn't know that I'm his wife. I'm just his favorite person," she recalled.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I get to do it twice," the teary-eyed woman told the WNBC.

Her daughter, Sarah Brehant, a wedding and event planner, organized the event.

"I knew that my stepdad, who I am very close with, was there through some of the toughest times of my life. He means so much to me, and my mom is my best friend, so I was proud to be able to take on such an important role," Brehant said.

When she contacted other vendors to help her with the wedding, they all offered to do their services for free.

Lisa revealed that during the ceremony, her husband was so happy that while dancing to their favorite song, "Brown-Eyed Girl," he whispered something that made her cry.

"Thank you for staying," he told her.

The couple were neighbors in Pennsylvania when they fell in love in 2001, who were then both divorced from their spouses. They spent the next eight years in a long-distant relationship as Lisa moved to Connecticut for work.

They only decided to get married after her youngest son joined the university. They tied the knot in Turks and Caicos in August 2009.

After their second wedding, his illness continued to worsen that he forgot about the ceremony just two months later. However, Peter remembers that there is a woman who loves him deeply.

A statement from J. M. Storm aptly describes this Alzheimer-stricken man in love.

"The mind can forget, but the heart never will."

The couple is currently raising funds to help in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Those who want to support can do so via Lisa’s fundraiser.