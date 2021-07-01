Protective dads and their daughters are the subject of Matthew West's new parody song, "Modest is Hottest." Following the criticism for his controversial music video, California-based Pastor Shane Idleman posted a YouTube clip explaining that West should not cave to the secular society, and that the "Modest is Hottest" video should be re-uploaded.

"Hey everyone! Just wanted to do this quick video in response to Matthew West putting out his video, "Modest is Hottest," he said on the short clip he filmed. He said that West should put the video back up since it addresses an important topic on modesty.

On the backlash against the West, Idleman argues that what is taking place across the United States of America is that leaders and Christian pastors are "capitulating to the culture."

He said that just because someone was offended doesn't mean the video has to be taken down. He then explained that it should only be done when there is a genuine offense such as when someone misspoke something that hurt others and was done with the wrong attitude, or just bashing individuals.

"But what people are saying, they're actually saying is, 'Matthew that was a form of body shaming and women should wear whatever they want, whenever they want, express themselves however they want.' That's not true. That's ridiculous. We should be ashamed of ourselves," Idleman explained.

Shifting his attention to the singer, Idleman encouraged West to stand up for what was right by letting people know the importance of modesty.

"Show your family, show other Christians what boldness looks like," he stressed. "It's okay to say 'Hey guys! I'm not backing down on the truth of God's Word. It's something we do not back away from."

Following a brief remark that West was simply poking fun at himself as a conservative father in the "Modest is Hottest" video, Idleman acknowledged that he, too, has battled with finding the balance at times.

Nonetheless, he insisted that Christians should not apologize for God's Word.

He told West that if people are upset when he re-post the video, it is because they are offended by the truth. Truth always offends, he added, but the attitudes of Christians should not.

Satire

Matthew West, 44, has put out a song and a music video titled "Modest is Hottest" to mark Father's Day this year. The video featured his wife and two daughters. The song's lyrics were written from West's perspective, encouraging his girls to cover up.

Satirically, he had them wear turtlenecks, sensible pants, and swimming suits. To drive the point home, West appears in the music video wearing several layers and does the same to his daughters.

Because it's a parody, he had them wear turtlenecks and trousers so they could look "a little more Amish, a little less Kardashian" or "more like Jesus and less like Cardi B." To emphasize the idea, West appears in the song video, along with his wife, wearing several layers, including turtlenecks and trousers, as his daughters.

Despite West deleting the song from YouTube, according to the Daily Mail, social media clips containing the song continue to circulate.