Demi-Leigh Tebow, sought to raise donations for an anti-human trafficking ministry by sharing how she was almost abducted years ago, and how someone's concern for her was very important at such a moment in her life.

Tebow celebrated her 26th birthday through a fundraiser for Her Song, a ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation which fights against human trafficking. Initially set at $26,000, the goal was later increased to $126,000 in an aim to help more people. But as of June 29, the fundraiser has already received more than $200,000 in donations.

To raise awareness about the grim reality of human trafficking, she released a video of her emotional testimony about the failed attempt to abduct her, the Christian News Now reported.

"I think one of the reasons I am so passionate about giving women all over the world a voice and an opportunity to reach out for help is because I have lived with that fear," she began.

She revealed that the incident happened just two months after her crowning as Miss South Africa. She was on her way to an event, driving the car she won from the pageant. When she stopped at a red traffic light, five armed men surrounded her vehicle. She didn't know what to do at that moment but all she ever wanted was to get away from those men.

She raised her hand in surrender and gave the abductors all they needed. However, when she tried to run away, one of the men pulled her back to the car and told her that she has to go with them. But Tebow firmly said "no," even if it meant that the guys had to shoot or kill her. She did all she could to get away by punching the man hard in the throat. She said that her action gave her "a window of opportunity" to run away and she did in her "six-inch heels."

She ran up the avenue, asking for help by knocking on about 40 car windows but none stopped for her. Tebow said that the rejection she experienced that moment was worse than her attempted abduction.

"And I don't know what was more terrifying - being attacked by this five armed men or not getting any help," she continued.

She then kept running and knocking on car windows. Upon reaching the next traffic light, a small old car pulled over. It was a young girl, urging Tebow to get in.

"And she let me in to her car. And she took me to safety... If it wasn't for that young girl, who was 19 years old at that time, I don't know what would have happened. I don't know if those men would have followed me, grabbed me," she added.

"I was so grateful for that young courageous woman who risked her own safety to be a helping hand to me. I will forever be grateful to her," Tebow further stated.

"...Don't be that person that shuts someone away, that rolls up your car window when someone is begging you for help. Be that person that leans over and opens up your car door and lets that person in and lead them to safety," she concluded.

Demi Tebow is the wife of NFL star Tim Tebow. She is a former South African model who was crowned Miss Universe in November 2017.