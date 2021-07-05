A Christian florist by the name of Barronelle Stutzman, who owns the shop Arlene's Flowers in Washington, appealed to the high court after a lower court ruling decided that she violated the state's civil rights law that prohibits the discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Stutzman's case is from 2013, when she upheld her religious beliefs and denied making a floral arrangement for a gay couple's wedding.

According to CBS News, the gay couple Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed and the Washington state attorney general each sued the Christian florist, accusing her of failing to comply with state laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

Stutzman countered that the state violated her First Amendment rights by forcing her to "express celebratory messages that violate her faith." She also admitted that she was aware that Ingersoll was gay and had been selling him flowers for almost 10 years. However, she did inform him that his marriage to another man was not in line with her religious beliefs, which was why she could not provide her services for his wedding to Freed.

Ingersoll told Fox News that he and Freed cancelled the plans for their "dream wedding" just because they were "afraid it would happen again," all because one Washington florist declined to provide floral services for their event. Ingersoll said, "No one should have to experience the hurt that we did."

The Washington Supreme Court then twice decided that Stutzman violated the state civil rights law. Upon considering the Christian florist's case for the second time, the Washington Supreme Court said that they nor a state superior court "acted with religious animus toward Stutzman or her business." She was fined $1,000. Because the Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal, the decision of the Washington Supreme Court stands.

According to CBN News, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch admitted to being open to hearing the Christian florist's case, but they fell short of just one more Justice to hear the case to complete a set of four Justices in order for the court to hear the case.

"Although the outcome of this case is tragic, the critical work of protecting the First Amendment freedoms of all Americans must continue," Alliance Defending Freedom General Counsel Kristen Waggoner said in defense of Stutzman. "No one should be forced to express a message or celebrate an event they disagree with."

Waggoner lamented, "A government that can crush someone like Barronelle, who kindly served her gay customer for nearly a decade but simply declined to create art celebrating one sacred ceremony, can use its power to crush any of us regardless of our political ideology or views on important issues like marriage."

Waggoner pointed out the difference between the Washington Supreme Court and Arizona Supreme Court, which ruled that the government cannot require creative professionals to create artistic products that violate their religious beliefs. They called upon the Washington Supreme Court to join other courts that have defended the "constitutionally protected freedom of creative professionals to live and work consistently with their most deeply held beliefs."