Former President Donald Trump will have a press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, a source close to the former head of state told Newsmax, which will air the briefing live.

This will be his first "major announcement" to address his plans about regaining his social media presence after he was permanently banned by Twitter and placed under suspension on Facebook, among a slew of other online platforms.

According to The Blaze, another source close to former President Trump said that he plans to address and confront the Big Tech companies that banned him from their social media platforms. In May, the Republican leader launched his very own microblog called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, a short lived project that allowed him to reach his followers. However, Trump decided to shut down the website.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Trump's former adviser Jason Miller launched GETTR, a new social media platform that allowed users to publish posts up to 777 characters long, videos up to three minutes long, and edit videos on the app itself. GETTR briefly encountered a hacker problem after someone took control of several verified accounts of Republican leaders and posted pro-Palestine messages. The hacker problem was immediately addressed.

With GETTR gaining traction among conservative audiences, it appears that one important conservative voice is lacking from the platform-Trump's. Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs reported in a tweet last week that "Trump isn't joining Jason Miller's new social media platform, Gettr" and that the former president "won't have any financial stake or participation" because he "still has plans for a separate platform."

In March, Miller told USA Today that former President Trump will return to social media "with his own platform." The former aide said, "This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It's going to completely redefine the game. And everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."

However, it appears that Trump's team is "taking their time on the new social media platform" because they would "only get one chance to get it right." The highly anticipated "major announcement" coming today may be in line with his plans to establish his own social media platform following his lifetime ban on Twitter and extended ban on Facebook that resulted from the January 6th attack on Capitol Hill. Liberals are alleging that former President Trump incited violence and called his followers to action and charge into the Capitol, but reports reveal otherwise.

In May, Republican leaders came together to decide how to take action against Facebook after its Oversight Board decided to uphold its ban on former President Trump. Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows admitted to gathering with GOP members of Congress to decide how to take down the tech giant and ensuring that "they don't have a monopoly."