The Women's Liberation Front or WoLF, a "radical feminist" group fighting for rights of female prisoners is sounding the alarm on Central California Women's Facility, which has allowed biological males who claim to be transgender to be housed alongside women. The group claims that this move has resulted to at least one pregnancy inside the CCWF and several assault cases.

"We have now heard from seven different people inside CCWF [Central California Women's Facility] that at least one woman, possibly more, is now pregnant after being housed with a male felon who was transferred to the women's prison under SB132," WoLF took to Twitter to share on Monday, as reported by LifeSite News.

SB132 refers to the "The Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act," which allows inmates to choose which correctional facility they are to be housed in depending on their gender identity, meaning a biological male who identifies as female may request to be transferred to a women's prison and vice versa.

The Los Angeles Times reported in April that the act took effect on January 1 this year and since then, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had received 261 requests for transfers. Now, the worst nightmares of female inmates, a number of which are victims of sexual and physical abuse, are coming true. They are being violated and carrying unwanted children as a result of the assault.

WoLF reported last week that CCWF, which is California's largest women's prison, had begun offering contraception in the midst of alleged assaults from gender-confused biological males. WoLF decried the fact that by giving the female inmates contraceptives, it is a " tacit admission by officials that women should expect to be raped when housed in prison with men, where all sex is considered non-consensual by default within the system."

WoLF also decried the posters and information put up in medical rooms in the prison that said there were "options available to 'pregnant people' in prison," implying that abortion can be provided. WoLF said, "The poster also declares that women have the right to 'contraceptive counseling and your choice of birth control methods by a licensed health care provider within 60-180 days prior to scheduled release date" and such contraception include Plan B and an "abortifacient that kills newly-conceived babies."

Sources reportedly have come forward to WoLF to allege recent sexual assaults occurring within CCFW walls and said that the women's correctional facility has failed to prevent sexual activity, consensual or not, between incarcerated women and biological males who identify as females and had been transferred to the prison.

Concerningly, about 20% of transgender inmates are in fact sex offenders, as per a 2009 analysis by UC Irvine. The same study reported that up to 40% of gender-confused males in major cities in the United States are HIV-positive.

Tomiekia Johnson, a 41 year old inmate at CCWF who survived domestic violence in the hands of a man and admitted it would be triggering to live with a biological man in a cell, told the L.A. Times, "I do think [transgender convicts] should be safe, but it infringes on my right to be safe as well."