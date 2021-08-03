A former director of Planned Parenthood revealed on Saturday in a conference held at Ohio's Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph how the controversial pro-choice giant actually exploits immigration laws and seduces Latinos to commit abortion.

The Christian Post reported that former Planned Parenthood executive Mayra Rodriguez spoke at the annual conference of the Democrats for Life of America held in Columbus, Ohio. Rodriguez, after being fired by Planned Parenthood in 2017 for reporting the organization's unsafe medical practices, now works for Then There Were None and actively advocates the end in the operation of America's largest abortion provider. Through Then There Were None, Rodriguez helps clinic workers transition from the abortion to the pro-life industry while she pursues her role as Planned Parenthood's whistleblower.

Rodriguez, a bronze sponsor of the 2021 Democrats for Life of America conference that had the annual theme "Whole Life Revolution," shared her experience of working for Planned Parenthood as an immigrant herself. She was part of the panel during the conference with Pro-Black Pro-Life's Cherilyn Holloway and Michigan's Kent county Commissioner Monica Sparks for the topic, "Abortion and Minority Communities."

As per the Christian Post, Rodriguez gave a warning on Planned Parenthood's exploitation of immigration laws. She divulged that undocumented immigrant women who have been raped that are brought to their clinics would be told a script that they won't be reported for deportation on the condition that the baby would be aborted. Planned Parenthood doesn't "care if you don't have papers, just come to work" making it an attraction to the "undocumented immigrant community" who don't have the least idea of what the company actually does.

"(Planned Parenthood tells) immigrants that they're welcome there: 'We won't deport you, we won't call ICE on you. But if you carry your baby and go to the hospital and you live, for example, in Arizona or Ohio or other states where they have very strict anti-undocumented people laws, you may get deported,'" Rodriguez narrated during the conference.

"So when you have that, what do women think? 'Oh, I cannot have a child because I might get deported, and I could get separated from my other three kids.'" She pointed out. "As an immigrant, I can tell you it is the worst feeling ever to know that you may have to leave this country."

Rodriguez disclosed that Planned Parenthood hired her even though she was undocumented, a matter she regarded to be "the greatest and most kind" act of any organization to someone with her situation and because they "opened the doors to the American dream."

She said her role then was to "attract the undocumented immigrant community" while providing women with birth control assistance and sexually transmitted disease treatment. She did not deal with abortions. She didn't have an abortion herself but regards it as a woman's choice.

The turning point in Rodriguez' perception of abortion happened when she was promoted director of their largest clinic in Arizona, after being employed in Planned Parenthood for 16 years. Her promotion led her to be fully aware of "the deception of Planned Parenthood" regarding abortion and opened her eyes to their "atrocities."

"I noticed all the atrocities. I noticed the irregularities. I noticed the malpractice. I noticed all the stuff the abortionists at Planned Parenthood hide from people. And I complained about it. That got me fired and got me set up. Yeah, I was accused falsely of having narcotics in my office while I was out of my office," Rodriguez stressed.

AZ Central said the company falsely accused Rodriguez of "having narcotics inside her desk" and fired her for not following the company's policy against it. Its worth noting that she was fired two months after she raised concerns on patient safety for complications after abortion procedures. Prior to being fired, Rodriguez was even awarded 2016 Planned Parenthood Employee Of The Year.

Rodriguez then filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County under the Whistleblower Protection Act against Planned Parenthood due to "wrongful termination" after she was fired. The case won in 2019 and landed her $3 million for damages against Planned Parenthood. She then became a pro-life advocate afterwards and her testimony, as per EWTN, has become "one of the most powerful testimonies of former abortion workers."