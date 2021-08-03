A congressman from Texas reportedly said on Monday that President Joe Biden can now be impeached over actions that are "more impeachable than Watergate."

WND reported that the Republican Texas Representative Chip Roy has announced in social media that Biden "now deserves impeachment" because of what he is failing to do at the Texas border. In addition, the Daily Wire said Roy also pointed out that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas due to the "administration's continually worsening border crisis."

Roy tweeted a thread on Monday on the "Preliminary July Border Numbers" that included a long list of the Administration's failures against the American people and the House Democrat's "monstrosity."

"THREAD: PRELIMINARY JULY BORDER NUMBERS (USBP only, subject to increase). Total encounters: 205,029. Total known gotaways: 37,400. 1.3 million for FY 21 so far. Largest monthly encounter number since 2000. Total is bigger than every full-year total since FY21," Roy highlighted in his initial tweet.

In his succeeding tweets, Roy revealed the "breakdown" per sector in the state for "encounters" and "got aways" and said that the said sector information should be factored in with "CBP agents and officers" seizing "more than 8,500lbs of fentanyl during the first 9 months of FY21." He said this reveals an "increase of 234% year over year" and "enough to kill everyone in America five times over (since 2mg can be fatal)."

Other factors to be added are the "cartels and coyotes use and 'recycle' children to abuse our asylum system" with the fact that "cartels are making millions per day in human and sex trafficking off this administration." Roy also pointed out the administration's forcing of Americans to get vaccinated and the non-enforcement of Title 42 that led to the COVID deaths of "thousands of CBP employees."

Roy highlighted that he already pushed a "Discharge Petition" to force a vote on this matter three months earlier but not all Republicans supported it.

"And while House Dems are obviously complicit in this monstrosity, remember that @RepHerrell and I introduced a discharge petition to force a vote on this OVER THREE MONTHS AGO. Yet only 149 House Republicans have signed it - where are the other 60+?" Roy stressed in his tweet.

As reference on the actual condition on the border, Roy retweeted a post of Town Hall Senior Writer Julio Rosas who posted on Sunday photos of what is happening at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas since March where "the most illegal immigrants" could be seen.

"It's time to draw a line in the sand, for the sake of our country, our communities, our kids, and those who seek to come here. It's time to impeach @SecMayorkas for failing to uphold immigration law, enforce Title 42, and secure our border," Roy announced as synthesis to his thread of posts.

"We demand a secure border and safe neighborhoods. It's our country. These are our terms," he ended.

In response to his thread, "I'm Right" Host Jesse Kelly pointed out as well that Biden himself is impeachable because of the crisis at the border and urged Republicans to act on it after 2022.

"What Joe Biden is doing at our border is impeachable. It's more impeachable than Watergate. This is an attack on the sovereignty of America and it's coming from the Oval Office. Republicans should move to impeach after 2022," Kelly said.

To which Roy responded, "Co. sponsor. #ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas."

WND highlighted that Biden's impeachment would be a "problem" for Democrats considering how Congress has "figured out" a "fast and simple process" such as not including witnesses for the process, just like how they did with former President Donald Trump, and since the 2022 elections are projected to be dominated by Republicans to take majority of both the United States House of Representatives and Senate.

The Daily Wire, in addition, stressed that the numbers Roy mentioned in his tweets are the "largest total ever recorded by DHS" since its establishment. The news outlet also revealed that Kelly finds Biden's failure to be worse than "Watergate" due to their "blatant" refusal to take action on the crisis during an interview with him in line with his tweet.