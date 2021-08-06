The lawsuit former President Donald Trump filed against Big Tech Censorship contains the stories of 65,000 Americans who were censored, a report says.

President Trump filed late July his amended complaints along with the 65,000 stories compiled by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) on Americans who were censured by Big Tech, Faithwire reported

The AFPI asked the public to submit stories of their experiences of censorship from Google, Twitter, and Facebook through a website called "Take On Big Tech."

"(In late July), Amended Complaints were filed in the Big Tech lawsuits against Facebook, Inc., Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey, Google LLC, and Sundar Pichai. Since the initial filing on July 7, 2021, nearly 65,000 American people have submitted their stories of censorship through AFPI's (AFPI) Constitutional Litigation Partnership (CLP) at TakeOnBigTech.com," the AFPI divulged.

Some of those who submitted stories included celebrities such as author Dr. Noemi Wolf, who was former President Bill Clinton's adviser, and conservative radio broadcaster Wayne Allyn Root. Both celebrities were said to be banned by Twitter - Root in February and Wolf in June.

"The Amended Complaints include additional censorship experiences and incorporates additional class representatives, including Dr. Naomi Wolf and Wayne Allyn Root," Faithwire quoted from AFPI.

According to the AFPI, Big Tech is one of the threats to the country's founding principles and one of the distortions to the "American way of life" alongside Big Government and Big Media.

"America is under threat from ideologies that are eroding our founding principles. The American way of life, including federalism, free speech, and the rule of law, is being undermined and distorted by Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Media," AFPI said in Rumble on July 12.

AFPI launched last April the "Constitutional Litigation Partnership," which is a litigation center that partners with legal organizations and law firms to fight the "egregious overreach of Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government" as a means of protecting and defending the constitutional freedoms of Americans. Trump was present during the launching.

In line with the lawsuit, AFPI President and CEO Brooke Rollins said that they will "take on Goliath" in order to "seek justice" and the "rule of law" for the American people.

"Our Constitution is being trampled as we speak, and we are going to stand up for the American people. Our arsenal becomes even stronger with the addition of the Constitutional Litigation Partnership. We will work tirelessly to return government's power to the people. We will take on Goliath, no matter what form he may take--whether that be Big Tech, Big Media, or Big Government, we will always seek justice and allegiance to the rule of law," Rollins said in a statement.

Last July, Trump announced during a press conference held at his New Jersey National Golf Club that he is filing a class-action lawsuit against Big Tech companies for their violations against American's "freedom of speech."

"I stand before you this morning to announce a very important and beautiful, I think, development for our freedom and our freedom of speech, and that goes to all Americans. Today, in conjunction with the AFPI, I am filing as the lead class representative a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants, including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as well as their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey," Trump revealed.

Trump also highlighted the lawsuit during his speech in the Conservative Political Action Conference 2021 held in Dallas, Texas the following week where he stressed that he is "not backing down" in his fight to take America back.

"We are taking Mark Zookerbucks, Jack Dorsey, and the other Silicon Valley billionaires to federal court, and we will keep on fighting until we have stopped this assault on our liberties and until we have restored the sacred right to freedom of speech for every single American," Trump stated.