As an author and a cultural critic, Intercessors for America board member Larry Tomczak cautions that there should be minimal room for mistake in the education of children.

In an opinion post for WND, Tomczak said that homeschooling had risen from 5.4 percent to 11 percent (according to the U.S. Census Bureau) in just six months. He said that the cause of this rise is not solely due to COVID. It has more to do with what he refers to as the "woke worldview" being promoted by a large number of teachers, principals, and administrators.

"There are other Christ-honoring educational alternatives. There is too much at stake and little margin for error when it comes to your children's future," he said.

He cited a statement by the reformer Martin Luther, who advised against placing children in institutions where the Scriptures do not take precedence because he believed such organizations are corrupt.

"Progressive elites are controlling and changing curriculum in education. They are cleverly maneuvering to shape the thinking of a generation," Tomczak added, referring to some activist groups as well as extreme leftists in the Biden administration.

According to Tomczak, who is also a public policy adviser with Liberty Counsel, the following groups are infusing their ideology into children's school lessons and assignments.

Chiefs for Change; National Education Association; American Civil Liberties Union; Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network; Black Lives Matter at School; American Federation of Teachers; Southern Poverty Law Center; Human Rights Campaign(LGBTQ);The 1619 Project; Teaching for Change; National Association of School Boards; and Critical Race Theory activist groups.

"We don't have the luxury to assume things are basically as they were when we went to school. Children are like wet cement, and the enemy works aggressively to deceive and destroy their lives," he reasoned.

He also suggested "Schools Under Siege" by Meg Kilgannon as a resource for people to understand the severity of the situation.

Author Meg Kilgannon explained how the teaching of "Queer Theory" and "Critical Race Theory" is hurting kids in schools throughout the United States rather than just increasing awareness for improved race relations and healthier sexuality.

Parents are accountable

In response to all of this, Tomczak advocates responsible parenting. He explained that children between the ages of 6 and 10 lack critical thinking abilities and, as a result, accept whatever their adult teachers say.

According to Tomczak, the progressive left is working to persuade people that America's founding fathers were "evil white supremacists," that the country was founded on a combination of "agnostics, deists, atheists and opportunists" instead of "Judeo-Christian principles," and that "traditional America must be dismantled," "history rewritten, and replaced with a socialist system."

He then referred to the constitutions of the early 13 colonies, which he said honored God and ordered biblical instruction in public schools. The book used by almost every student in public schools was the McGuffey Readers which reportedly stated, "The Scriptures are especially designed to make us wise unto salvation through faith in Jesus Christ."

"We will not capitulate to those who are trying to poison a generation with their propaganda in our schools," he proclaimed.