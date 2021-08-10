A study released on August 5 debunks the major pro-abortion lie claiming abortion is a "normal experience" among mothers.

CBN News reported that the Charlotte Lozier Institute released a study that reveals "abortion is no way typical of motherhood" contrary to the myth that the abortion industry has fabricated for mothers who already have children. The study found out that abortion is actually "exceedingly uncommon" for low-income women with children.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute study, entitled "Estimating the Period Prevalence of Mothers Who Have Abortions: A Population Based Study of Inclusive Pregnancy Outcomes," was authored by Dr. James Studnicki and the institute's team of scholars.

The study, conducted on almost five million women enrolled on Medicaid for the period 1999 to 2014 for "17 states with taxpayer-funded abortion," revealed that less than 6% of the said women "had both births and abortions." Abortion was least used by the said women in family planning.

"Women who had live births but no abortions or undetermined pregnancy losses represented 74.2% of the study population and accounted for 87.6% of total births. Women who have only abortions but no births constitute 6.6% of the study population, but they are 53.5% of women with abortions and have 51.5% of all abortions. Women with both births and abortions represent 5.7% of the study population and have 7.2% of total births," the study's results said.

"Abortion among low-income women with children is exceedingly uncommon, if not rare. The period prevalence of mothers without abortion is 13 times that of mothers with abortion," it concluded.

There are three key findings of the study: "abortion is not a 'normative experience' for mothers", "women with both births and abortions have more abortions than births", and "abortion was rarely used to support healthy families or space out children."

As per the study, there were only 5.7% of women eligible to Medicaid who had both state-funded abortions and births. While 92.8% of total births were registered for mothers without abortions as compared to 7.2% of total births for those who had state-funded abortions. There was an average of 3.2 pregnancies for women who had both birth and state-funded abortions.

The data also showed that 3.0% of women rarely used abortion to end childbearing, 2.2% used abortion to delay a first birth, and 1.0% use the procedure to space between births. Women who had abortions experienced mostly a "rapid repeat pregnancy."

"After studying the largest universe of actual pregnancy outcomes ever analyzed, our team found that abortion is in no way typical of motherhood. We didn't sample or conduct surveys--we analyzed all recorded events. We followed the data. It is quite uncommon, if not rare, to have both births and abortions. The overwhelming number of children are born to mothers who never have an abortion," Studnicki emphasized.

Charlotte Lozier Institute President Charles Donovan said in a statement that the results of the study clearly showed that what the abortion industry purports on abortion being "normal" is simply not "true." Donovan cited the abortion industry's use of studies to support their claim yet such studies were done on a very small sample that doesn't even represent a majority of the population. In particular, he named the "Turnaway Study" that was only based on interviews with 813 women.

"The abortion industry wants America to believe that abortion is a normal experience for mothers. They want to make it acceptable to target vulnerable women and children by citing estimates and surveys conducted at abortion centers to support the narrative that 'everybody is doing it.' This new peer-reviewed research proves those narratives simply aren't true," Donovan disclosed.

"What Dr. Studnicki and his team have done is truly remarkable. This peer-reviewed research is based on nearly five million women who had nearly eight million pregnancies," he added. "Most mothers are not undergoing abortions. We know that instinctively. We know that based on logic. Now, we know it based on data."