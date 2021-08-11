New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns from his post in the face of the results of the sexual misconduct investigation done on him that was released last week.

Breitbart reported that Cuomo announced in a press conference on Tuesday that he will resign in 14 days as the "best way" for him "to help" in the governance of the state. Breitbart said that Cuomo's decision to resign came in the face of pressure from his Democratic Party to do so, which included President Joe Biden.

The report added that upon Cuomo's resignation, the 62-year-old Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take his place as the 57th governor and will end the Cuomo dynasty's rule in the state.

Cuomo said he will resign as governor of the state when he addressed "the people of New York" during the said press conference, which was livestreamed in his Facebook account. Cuomo began his address by calling the results of the investigations as "false" and pointed out that "the most serious allegations" in the investigation results "had no credible factual basis."

"When there is a bias or a lack of fairness in the justice system, it is a concern for everyone, and not just those immediately affected. The most serious allegations in the made against me, had no credible, factual basis in the report. And there is a difference between alleged improper conduct and concluding sexual harassment," Cuomo pointed out.

Notwithstanding, Cuomo admitted calling women "sweetheart," as well as, "kissed" and "hugged" them in several instances because he thought it was "being nice." He then said he "took full responsiblity for" his action. He also thanked the women who filed "sincere complaints" against him for coming forward since it became a wake up call on him that he has "redrawn" the "line" when it comes to his behavior.

"Now, don't get me wrong. This is not eleven women that I truly offended. And for that, I deeply, deeply apologize," he admitted.

"In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn," he added. "You taught me and you taught others an important lesson."

Outside Counsel Rita Glavin opened the press conference with a briefing that was also livestreamed in Cuomo's Facebook account. Glavin explained that the "media frenzy" on the investigation results brought confusion since it was released last week for "being one-sided." Glavin pointed out three areas that the investigation contained "errors and omits key evidence," highlighting the "evidence that undermined the narrative." Glavin highlighted that the investigation's results was aimed in bringing down the governor.

"This is about the veracity and credibility of report being used to impeach an elected official," Glavin stressed in the 42-minute video.

As reported previously, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that the results of the independent investigation on Cuomo revealed he did sexually harass a total of 11 people which included a man and 10 women. The said people were mostly former staff of the governor. The report also pointed out the governor's work environment to have "nurtured" such a culture of sexual harassment through "fear of retaliation."

"Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," the report said.

"Our investigation revealed that the Governor's sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other State employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public," the report added.

"We also conclude that the Executive Chamber's culture-one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor's frequent flirtations and gender-based comments--contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist."