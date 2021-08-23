A father from Uganda reportedly murdered his own son for refusing to deny Jesus Christ.

The Christian Post said Kasimu Kawona of Bupalma Village in Uganda's Kibuku District killed his 20-year-old son, Tabiruka Tefiiro, for refusing to recant Christianity. Tefiiro died after he was tied, beaten, and knifed by his father on August 15.

Morning Star News said that Kawona was only charged with manslaughter instead of murder by local police since the act was done out of anger for his son leaving Islam.

Tefiiro was said to have converted to Christianity in 2019 and was then driven out of their home by his father. Tefiiro then worked in a hotel in Kampala for his survival. Relatives said Tefiiro's mother tried to convince him to recant when she lived with him for several months in an effort to unite him with Kawona. Eventually, Tefiiro agreed to come back home on August 1.

However, Kawona had been away and only returned on August 14. Kawona then called for a family meeting to know if Tefiiro will convert back to Islam.

Kawona's sister, Jamila Baluka, told Morning Star News in an interview that Tefiiro responded that he is not a minor anymore and would not renounce Christ.

"I am mature enough to join any religion that I feel like because I am above 18 years old. I want to confirm that I am saved by the grace of God. I can't renounce my Christian faith now or in the future," Baluka quoted Tefiiro in saying.

Another relative, whose name is kept anonymous for purposes of security, narrated that Kawona became so angry that he left the house in silence. Kawona returned on the next day with a knife and hoe, which he used to hit Tefiiro but the latter escaped into the house of their neighbor. Tefiiro's mother and relatives followed suit.

"He followed Tefiiro and forcefully entered the house and removed him back to the homestead, where he tied him up and started beating him with the hoe. He fell down unconscious. He then hanged him up," the said relative recounted.

The neighbors rushed to their house upon hearing the wailing of Tefiiro's mother and relatives when he was killed by Kawona. Area Chairperson Hassan Kwiri disclosed that Kawona surrendered peacefully was brought to the Bupalama Police Station after admitting what he had done to his son. The police arrived in their house afterwards to take Tefiiro's body for examination.

"When I arrived at Kawona's house with other neighbors, we found the father outside the house. He told us that he had killed his son who had disgraced the Islamic religion by becoming a Christian," Kwiri said.

"I strongly condemn the brutal act of killing people in the name of religion," he announced.

Tefiro's pastor expressed remorse over his "brutal death" and recalled that the "young convert" had worshipped in their "church for two years." The pastor raised that Kawona should have been charged with murder instead of manslaughter.

Local 3 Chairperson Sadiki Wawire similarly condemned Kawona's act that "shocked" him since it happened in a family and in such a "brutal" way.

"I was shocked to hear that a member of my area had killed his son. I condemn the act, and I hate anyone who takes away someone's life in such a brutal manner," Wawire disclosed.