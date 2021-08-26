American hurdler and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin expressed her frustration over criticism and lack of support from people close to her, despite efforts to honor God amidst the victory.

In the video captured by the Christian Post, taken a couple of days after the Olympic Trials in June, McLaughlin said that she was hurt and felt disrespected with how people reacted to her recent achievement.

"Even in success, there can be pain. Even in triumph, there can be tribulations. But how you respond, and the lens in which you view those situations provides an opportunity for growth and change," she captioned the post.

She added that she is thankful for everything that happened to her, but is most grateful for "a renewed mind" and the changes that Jesus Christ is doing in her life.

In the clip, the athlete lamented the response from people, whom she expected to be the happy for her in breaking the world record.

She continued by saying that she was hurt and felt confused with their reactions, pointing out that she worked hard and did her best in honoring God on social media, so as to be a good example to others.

"I find it really disrespectful that you can do everything right, and it'll never be enough. There's still always a problem with you," she further stated.

McLaughlin said that she felt grateful with her relationship with the Lord, which helped her overcome the criticism she was having at the time.

She also stated that she does not live for the approval of others anymore because such moments used to make her feel down, wondering about the reactions of her family members and friends.

The athlete highlighted that fame is a weight that only God can carry.

"Humans, we were not made to carry so much weight. We were not made to carry so much attention on us. We were not made to be famous. That was never what God intended for us, ever! The only person who is strong enough to carry that is Jesus."

Moreover, she said that though she appreciates the platform, she does not want it.

"I don't want fame. I don't want any of that. It's toxic. It genuinely, physically makes me sick. I don't want the fame. I would just like a little bit of respect," she stressed.

She then told her critics that as a young world record holder, all she wanted is respect.

"People reject truth. I know they're not rejecting me. They're rejecting Jesus living in me. That's fine, but I'm just being honest, like sometimes my flesh has a problem with that," she said.

The hurdler was also surprised that in spite of her efforts at practice, people were thinking that she was able to achieve such because of her race.

"There's so much good in this world, but there's so much sickness. I'm praying for healing. I really hope that people can see that they don't have to live in this world of just hate. There's such a better way," McLaughlin concluded.

Before heading for Japan in July, The Federalist commended the athlete for using her platform to glorify God.

McLaughlin told the media outlet that as long as she works hard, God will carry her through and all she needs to do is to honor God.