Pro-life Christian and former National Football League superstar Herschel Walker reportedly has filed his candidacy for the United States Senate in Georgia to vie against pro-abortion Senator and Ebenezer Baptist Church Senior Pastor Raphael Warnock for the midterm elections in 2022. Walker announced his candidacy in Twitter on Wednesday.

"I am just a kid from Wrightsville, Georgia, who has lived the American Dream. Now, I'm running as a Republican for the United States Senate to keep that dream alive for everybody," Walker said.

"I've been competing my whole life. Now, I'm running for the United States Senate to fight for Georgia," he added.

Walker, who co-chairs the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, explained in his campaign website that he aims to "Run. Fight. Win." for Georgians who he "believes deserves better."

"This race is too important to sit on the sidelines. Georgians deserve better. America deserves better," Herschel said before inviting people to join his campaign.

Openly professing and living out his Christian faith, Walker has opposed the bill for reparations for Black American slavery in February through a presentation he did to the House Judiciary's Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties Subcommittee. He stressed it was "outside the teachings of Jesus Christ."

Walker also supported South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's Defend Title IX Now, which is a coalition that protects women's sport for "fairness at the collegiate level" against transgender athletes.

Life News reported that Walker needs to win the Republican nomination first before he could actually oppose Warnock for the post, especially since three other candidates have filed for it under the Republican Party. The other candidates are former National Security Council Intelligence Programs Director Latham Saddler, former Air Force Contracting Officer Kelvin King, and Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black.

Unlike the other candidates, Walker is supported by former President Donald Trump who anticipates him to be "unstoppable" although other members of the GOP do not think so.

"Wouldn't it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!" Trump said in a statement released last March 10.

Walker was bashed last year by Liberals for endorsing Trump who they accuse of being a "racist." But Walker defended his long-time friend, who he said is a man of "character" and "taught" him to prioritize the family and treat everyone like "a VIP" during the Republican National Convention on August 25, 2020.

"I'm not an actor, a singer, or a politician," Walker stressed. "I take it as a personal insult that people would think I had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don't know what they're talking about."

"He taught me that your family should be your top priority. I watched him treat janitors, security guards, and waiters, the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run," he added.

Warnock won in the January Georgia special elections against Senator Kelly Loeffler amidst being renowned as a controversial pastor who uses the Bible to justify abortion out of his belief that the procedure is "an act of human agency and freedom."

Warnock has also been known to ignore the call of a group of Georgia ministers to denounce abortion along with allegations of a former church he previously administered as holding camps of "abuse."

Previously called a "heretic" and a "far Left" pastor for creating a "hybrid version of Christianity and Marxism," Warnock was actually campaigned by President Joe Biden with Senator Jon Ossoff as "restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now."

At the time, Biden "promised" that his candidates will be able to do this since they will ensure the $2,000 stimulus checks will be delivered to Georgians once they win the Senatorial post.