Former President Donald Trump reportedly demanded President Joe Biden to reclaim all the equipment of the United States that was seized by the Taliban or to bomb it if he can't.

WND said Trump called on Biden to reclaim "every penny" of the equipment or just "bomb the hell" out of it. WND reasoned that Trump's statement comes from the fact that the equipment left behind after the United States haphazhardly withdrew its forces last August 16 came from taxpayer money.

Trump, in statement released on Monday, condemned Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan as incompetent and highlighted the "obvious" need to reclaim the military equipment that cost billions in dollars.

"Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan. In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost," Trump remarked.

"If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!" He added.

The estimated total amount of U.S. military armaments that befell the hands of the Taliban is about $85 billion composed of 75,000 vehicles, 200 aircraft, and 600,000 weapons, a full list of which was released by the Department of Defense last week. The said equipment's value and number is said to be 300 times more than the guns former President Barack Obama's "Fast and Furious program" passed onto the Mexican cartels.

Prior to this, Trump mocked Biden for evacuating the U.S. military ahead of "civilians and equipment" as something that would never happen if he was the president. He was among those who immediately condemned Biden for his "grossly incompetent," "most embarrassing," and "legendary" decision "as one of the greatest defeats in American history" that has "brought great shame, in many ways" to the United States. He also called on Biden to resign.

Trump has been highlighting in his website several commentaries on how people perceived Biden's decision on Afghanistan. Some of these include that of Washington Times' Michael McKenna that spoke about "Team Biden's incompetence," of Mike Pompeo raising Biden's "debacle" as a damage to America's credibility, of the New York Post referring to Biden as a "disengaged, befuddled president," and The Federalist's Margot Cleveland stressing Biden's "withdrawal disaster" can't be blamed on Trump.

"Biden is destroying America. His policies have created a living national nightmare: he's surrendered our energy independence, sabotaged the economy, surged violent crime, caved to China, crushed our citizens instead of the virus, created the single greatest humiliation in our history in Afghanistan, stranded thousands of our citizens overseas at the whim of Islamic extremists, and left a wide-open border to deadly drugs, vicious crime, and unlimited illegal immigration at home!" Trump said on August 25 as a somewhat synthesis to the series of commentaries he highlighted

"Our Country has never been so diminished. It has reached an all-time low!" he stressed.