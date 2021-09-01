A public policy-geared research institution based in Washington D.C. say conservatives have a new mission and that is to save America from President Joe Biden.

The Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom Director Nile Gardiner revealed in a commentary on the United States withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan that conservatives "can and must save America from Biden."

He highlighted three "key takeaways" on why conservatives have to do this new mission, which he calls as "another conservative revolution." Specifically, these are:

"The Biden administration is struggling on the economic front, addicted to a heavy-spending, big-government agenda that will saddle Americans with debt and inflation." "America's allies are now increasingly questioning whether the U.S. under Biden has the ability, capacity and willpower to lead the free world." "U.S. conservatives must "take back control" of the world's superpower from the Left, and advance a powerful vision of a self-confident America that will stand tall."

"At its heart, the United States is a deeply conservative nation, founded on the principles of liberty that have been a beacon of hope for nearly a quarter of a millennium. The U.S. badly needs another conservative revolution similar to the one that Ronald Reagan ushered in after defeating Jimmy Carter in the 1980 presidential election," Gardiner said.

"The United States can only lead the world again if it puts conservative principles and policies at the forefront of its agenda. A strong national defense, standing with our allies, the pursuit of economic freedom, securing the borders, and a wholehearted embrace of American exceptionalism must be at the heart of America's renewal," he stressed.

Gardiner also highlighted America in the 1970s when it was humiliated because of what happened during the Vietnam war that caused an "irreversible decline" to its leadership, had not for Reagan's "clear-eyed sense of American greatness." Such a vision and Reagan's belief "in American leadership" and the "immense responsibility" that comes with it brought credibility back to the nation.

According to Gardiner, there are similar leaders like Reagan who exist today that can actually regain America's greatness and credibility in the international scene. He said such people are not found, however, in The White House but outside of it. People whom he compared to true friends since they value relationships.

"Fortunately, there are many strong conservative leaders with an optimistic vision for a future based on freedom, deep-seated patriotism and a willingness to lead with our allies," Gardiner disclosed.

"The most clear-eyed leadership on U.S. foreign policy today is not coming from the Oval Office or the State Department, but from conservative leaders with significant actual experience of working with America's partners," he added, "who all served in an administration that never threw America's friends under the bus."

Gardiner named such people as the likes of former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley who are "stalwart supporters of the Anglo-American Special Relationship and the NATO alliance."

He also included Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He explained these legislators reject the message of "isolationist" that the Biden Administration conveys, as well as push free-market principles to revive the U.S. economy, which is needed for America "to lead again."

Gardiner highlighted that history will repeat itself where conservatives will "'take back control' of the world's superpower from the Left" and regain America's high esteem in the world. Gardiner expects this to happen because Americans do not like humiliation and are proud of America's important role in the world.

"Amid the wreckage of the fallout from the Afghanistan disaster, I expect there will be a powerful conservative revival. The American people do not like to be humiliated. They are proud of their great nation, and believe in the fundamentally important role that the United States plays in the world," Gardiner remarked.

"The U.S. will eventually recover from the devastating decline of the Biden years, just as America did in the aftermath of the Vietnam and Carter era," he added, "a self-confident America that will once again stand tall on the world stage with its head held high."