A Muslim cleric from Indonesia was reported to have been arrested Thursday last week for insulting Christianity in his sermon that called the Bible "fiction" and untrue.

The Christian Post said Muhammad Yahya Waloni was arrested from his Jakarta-based residence for blaspheming against Christianity. Waloni was said to be a Muslim convert from being a Protestant in 2006 before he became an imam. An undisclosed civil group filed in April the charges against Waloni that included hate speech.

According to local police, information on Waloni's arrest and details will eventually be provided since investigations are ongoing.

"Investigations are still ongoing. It will be explained in more detail later, we are waiting for data from the Criminal Investigation Department," Police Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Rusdi Hartono was quoted in reports in saying.

The Christian Post highlighted that Waloni's arrest was in part of the crackdown on hate speech and blasphemy called on by Indonesia Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for equality.

"All are equal before the law. Therefore, there must be fair treatment in all cases, including blasphemy and hate speech," Quomas announced.

However, Christians in Indonesia have expressed as last February experiences of the law on blasphemy being "one-sided." Christians said they are disappointed with Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo who promised better religious freedom during his campaign in 2019.

Indonesian Christians raised that they seem to be the only victims of the blasphemy law that punishes those who speak against Muhammad or Islam but does not punish Muslims who speak ill of Jesus or against Christianity. Yet the parliament even wants to expand the application of the law by criminalizing it.

The Union of Catholic Asian News revealed that the local police took four months before arresting Waloni after the complaint was filed because "the investigation needed time."

Waloni's arrest took place three days after a Christian convert, Muhammad Kace, was arrested on account of blasphemy last August 23. Kace was arrested for claiming in a number of YouTube videos that the Prophet Muhammad was "surrounded by devils and liars." Kace was also accused of insulting Islam.

Meanwhile, Communion of Churches in Indonesia Spokesman Philip Situmorang remarked that authorities should pursue the case of Waloni in the same way they do for the case of Kace. He lso stressed the need to think "wisely before making statements" on other religions.

"In cases of blasphemy, police and law enforcement officials must be fair instead of siding with a certain group. Christians have been arrested and brought to court in blasphemy cases, while those insulting Christianity or other religions have been left alone," Situmorang said.

Indonesia, said to be the world's largest Muslim nation, welcomed in March the appointment of a Christian chief of police after more than five decades. Commander General Listyo Sigit Prabowo was nominated by Widodo after being the president's former Criminal Investigation Department head and adjudant.

In response, Prabowo promised to fight for religious freedom to promote diversity and address radicalism and intolerance issues. He also vowed "to create a trustworthy and transparent police, to be the protector of all citizens of the nation."