A lawsuit claims that President Joe Biden reportedly targets "Christians for discrimination" through the Internal Revenue System.

WND said a lawsuit was filed against Biden by the American Center for Law and Justice for "targeting Christians for discrimination" through the IRS.

The lawsuit specifies the actions made by the IRS against several Christian organizations such as Christians Engaged, which advocates to "change America" through prayer, elections, and engagement.

As per WND, the IRS claimed that most of the beliefs Christian groups and organizations held are very "Republican" in nature. The ACLJ said the IRS's "egregious" actions also included listing Christians Engaged's belief in Biblical values and prayer as reasons for not granting a tax exemption status. This particular action, the ACLJ pointed out, is "a clear example of the Deep State's unveiled targeting of conservatives, all over again."

"(The) sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, biblical justice, laws vs. lawlessness, freedom of speech, religious liberty, government and business ethics, human trafficking, fiscal responsibility in government budgeting, defense, borders and immigration, U.S. and Israel relations (are) typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates," the IRS said in a letter addressed to Christians Engaged.

The ACLJ filed with the IRS a Freedom of Information Act to get the particular records on its decision for Christians Engaged's tax exemption application. ACLJ revealed that the request was ignored, pushing them to file a "major lawsuit against the Biden administration" on the matter since the IRS is causing "irreparable harm" by its "unlawful withholding of requested records."

The ACLJ highlighted that the lawsuit involving Christians Engaged is the eighth they have filed against the IRS.

"The Biden administration has doubled down in its targeting, causing direct harm to another Christian nonprofit organization by refusing to comply with FOIA which demands the IRS turn over these documents to us. The IRS won't be able to get away with this," the ACLJ said in a statement.

"This is not the first time the ACLJ has directly taken on the Deep State IRS over its targeting of conservatives and Christians," the organization added. "As we've told you, we were forced to take legal action against the IRS under President Barack Obama--President Biden's former boss--when it was discovered to be discriminating against conservative groups like the Tea Party."

"If this administration will not cooperate with us, and explain their indefensible decision, we will urge a federal court to demand it," they warned.

The IRS, however, did cooperate, and eventually gave Christians Engaged a tax-exemption status in July. Christians Engaged announced they won the case that led the IRS to reverse their decision, which is said to encompass all donations received since they incorporated on July 2019. Christians Engaged thanked the IRS for doing so, as well as, all who prayed for their case to be awarded their side.

"We are incredibly thankful to the IRS for doing the right thing, and we look forward to continuing our mission of educating more followers of Jesus to pray for our nation and to be civically engaged. When we stand up, our republic works for all Americans!" Christians Engaged said.