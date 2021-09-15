Dr. Stella Immanuel, who was targeted by the mainstream press' smear campaign for challenging the CDC's and Dr. Anthony Fauci's narrative on COVID-19 treatments, now feels vindicated and applauds those "who would rather take a stand against the mandate than be forced to take the shot."

"I think that is excellent," Immanuel remarked, referring to a poll in which 72% of respondents said they would rather quit their jobs than comply with vaccine mandates.

According to Charisma News, the figure is based on a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll. That is because many businesses have begun requiring their workers to get vaccinated. Additionally, the Biden administration issued new executive orders enforcing mandatory vaccinations for private personnel as well as all government employees and contract workers.

President Biden and his administration have proposed a sweeping vaccination mandate that may affect up to 100 million Americans.

Dr. Immanuel participated in a brief interview with Newsmax's John Bachman on September 13.

"It shows that our people are waking up because we cannot continue to accept what they continue to push on us," she said. "We really need to stand up and just say, 'We cannot be forced to take this vaccination.'"

"The only reason this continues to drag on is when good people say and do nothing," Immanuel noted. "I'm glad people are waking up because right now we are beginning to see that what is going on is crazy. Look at what Dr. Fauci is saying, that he has no answer on natural immunity. That is not even science."

Bachman noted that Dr. Immanuel also operates a ministry in Houston and that she was unjustly attacked by people who used her religious views to question her medical practice.

Dr. Immanuel agreed, but she was unbothered by it.

"Yeah, I mean when I went to DC, I went to talk about HCQ. I didn't go there to talk about casting demons out of people. So, for them to just take my ministry and juxtapose it, I didn't go crazy about it. It's because they knew that I understand the spiritual implication of what's going on."

She maintains that being a medical doctor is not in any way incompatible with her religious beliefs.

Continuing, she said that she and her colleagues were "holding the Bible in one hand, and we're also holding treating patients in the other hand. As I mentioned, all that stuff still works, and we still take care of patients."

Dr. Immanuel also did not hesitate to state the obvious about what she observed when many patients are "getting killed," but that when they are properly cared for, they survive.

"This is no longer a battle of science. It's the battle of good versus evil," she said.

Commenting on Dr. Immanuel being both "a woman of science" and "spirit," Bachman remarked that "science and religion aren't mutually exclusive."

In response, Dr. Immanuel said that "a lot of times, you know, your faith is important when it comes to the medicine you practice as well."