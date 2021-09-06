Hospitals in Texas are allegedly "refusing" to give people infected by COVID-19 with "the medication they need" according to a local doctor who made the expose last Wednesday.

NOQ Report said Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Cameroonian-American physician, revealed the "stunning truth" in a Brighteon.TV September 1 edition of her show.

Immanuel's episode introduction stressed that her experience shows "how broken the medical system has become." She said the hospital refused to give patients sick with COVID-19 of their needed medication. Accordingly, the hospital refused her prescribing Ivermectin to the said patient despite allegedly showing signs of recovery.

"People call me from the hospital all the time because they are sick and the hospital is refusing to give them the medication that they need," Immanuel said in the episode.

Immanuel, who was reported in July to be a victim of cancel culture especially after President Donald Trump shared a video where she prescribed Ivermectin (IVM) and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), elaborated that she had the male patient in Texas after obtaining her new license. The said patient suffered a liver disease but she was only informed of him having COVID-19. She described the condition as "a death sentence" and acted immediately on it.

She then prescribed IVM and HCQ to prevent the patient from dying and it worked. But she was sent a complaint by the Texas medical board for doing so since the said drugs would have caused liver failure on the patient.

"The patient is alive (and COVID-19) would have taken (him) out," Immanuel said in defense of her decision.

In addition, Immanuel disclosed that, despite being aware of the ongoing discussions in the use of IVM for COVID-19 patients, what she prescribed has also been done by other doctors as preventive measure and out of a long-term practice. She said she normally prescribes Ivermectin for two to three days but nothing more than five days or long-term use.

She pointed out that handling COVID-19 patients for fifteen months, has already allowed her to develop "cocktails that work." She remarked that "treating COVID-19 calls for multi-drug approach," stating that it is a "disservice" to do so otherwise.

"There are many doctors...that will give you HCQ and IVM (for prevention.) I know there's a whole thing going on about IVM right now, but as to HCQ--it is a better medication for prevention. HCQ (being used) long-term...has been tried and tested ... for a long time," Immanuel stressed.

"You are doing the patient a disservice. All these things work in conjunction with each other. It's a multi-drug approach. It is not one-drug only. That does not make sense," Immanuel remarked.

NOQ Report explained that Immanuel's prescription is contrary to what the Food and Drug Administration espouses in the use of IVM for COVID-19. FDA warned that animal-grade IVM, which is classified as an anti-parasitic drug, against COVID-19 "required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating." There is not much data regarding the long-term use of IVM after it received its status as an anti-parasitic drug in April 2020.

Last March, the World Health Organization released Ivermectin as part of its guidelines in treating COVID-19 for clinical trials only amidst controversies on the use of the drug in medical communities and in the political spectrum. IVM was said to have "very low certainty" for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"The group reviewed pooled data from 16 randomized controlled trials (total enrolled 2407), including both inpatients and outpatients with COVID-19. They determined that the evidence on whether ivermectin reduces mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, need for hospital admission and time to clinical improvement in COVID-19 patients is of "very low certainty," due to the small sizes and methodological limitations of available trial data, including small number of events. The panel did not look at the use of ivermectin to prevent COVID-19, which is outside of scope of the current guidelines," the WHO said in a statement.

The FDA echoed the WHO statement in its recommendation on the use of the said drug as ineffective for COVID and stressed that it does not authorize its use. FDA also warned that the usage of animal Ivermectin for COVID-19 human patients "is dangerous."

EDITOR'S NOTE:

This new report from Dr. Immanuel seems to echo what radio host Kate Dalley revealed in a recent podcast, where she talked about the harrowing experience her husband had to go through inside hospitals.

Dalley explained that the "NIH CDC Covid protocol" followed by doctors and medical practitioners to treat alleged COVID patients in hospitals is what is "killing people," not the actual infection itself.

"And here's the bottom line for you...it's not COVID that's killing people, it's the protocol. It's overtreatment," Dalley said.

Her story, which reveals the struggle their family had to face in order to help her husband recover from pneumonia (which was curiously diagnosed as COVID pneumonia upon arrival in the hospital) is worth listening to here.

It's also worth noting that while there's an Ivermectin variant used as a horse dewormer, there's also a 2015 Nobel Prize-winning Ivermectin that the CDC itself recommended for human use, particularly for the treatment of some parasitic worms.

This human medicine, which does not come in the form of a paste, has been found to be effective against COVID-19 in countries where it is used, such that the Tokyo Medical Association urged Japan's doctors to use it in treating patients.