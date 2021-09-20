The daughter of Sadie Robertson Huff is now recovering at home following her hospitalization due to viral infection.

In an Instagram post, captured by CBN News, Huff said that the development was unexpected. She then conveyed her gratitude to everyone who prayed.

"YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY) [heart eyes emoji] 4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home! She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home :) we are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us [heart emoji] we truly did feel your prayers! We didn't expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!"

She concluded by praying for other parents who share the same experience.

"Also, to the parents who have kids in the hospital I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments. [broken heart emoji] much love [heart emoji]"

In an earlier post, Huff revealed that Honey James is suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection. The author also wrote that the ordeal has been hard for her to watch but her daughter's "silliness" amidst battling the illness has brought them joy.

She went on to thank God by declaring Psalm 30:11-12.

According to the Mayo Clinic, RSV affects the lungs and respiratory tract which can lead to severe infection especially for babies, ages two years old and below. The symptoms for infants include breathing problems, cough, poor feeding, unusual tiredness, irritability, as well as short, shallow and rapid breathing.

For severe cases, the infected individuals experience severe cough, wheezing, fever, bluish skin color due to oxygen deficiency and rapid or difficulty breathing.

Though adults and older children can also be infected with this disease, the effects are usually mild, exhibiting merely cold-like symptoms such as congested nose, low fever, sneezing, headache, dry cough and sore throat.

Recovery period for a mild case can last from one to two weeks but a severe infection require hospitalization.

The clinic pointed out that some symptoms of RSV can be the same with COVID-19 since both illnesses are caused by respiratory viruses. However, children infected with coronavirus often show mild symptoms while adults suffer severe ones which may include difficulty in breathing.

RSV infection can result to lower immunity, increasing the risk of contracting COVID. Further, both infections can happen at the same time, worsening the effect of coronavirus disease.

Thus, consulting a doctor is advised if a person is experiencing symptoms of severe RSV infection.

People who are at risk with severe cases include infants, kids with congenital heart disease or chronic lung disease, children and adults who are stricken with cancer, children with neuromuscular disorders, adults with heart or lung disease and older people, ages 65 and up.

The illness can also cause some complications such as pneumonia, asthma, middle ear infection and repeated infections.

Children, two years old and younger, who are at risk with severe infection, can be protected by giving them a monthly shot of palivizumab (Synagis) during the RSV season, which occurs at fall until spring.