A 31-year pulmonary nurse recently stood before Carolina State Legislature's "Public Testimony on Therapeutic Options for Individuals with Covid-19" sessions.

Albert Spence testified that the CDC's COVID patient care recommendations went against all known pulmonary care treatment procedures, resulting in COVID patient deaths that might have been prevented.

When it came to treating COVID patients, Mr. Spence said he first listened to the medical community's recommendations, even if it conflicted with his 30-plus years of expertise treating patients with respiratory diseases.

Nevertheless, when the number of COVID patients on his ward began to dwindle earlier this year and he learned that the CDC had lowered the cutoff for PCR testing from 40 to 28 cycles, he understood what had happened and was appalled.

By just "doing what I was told," he had been contributing to the deaths of his patients without even realizing it. The COVID procedures were killing these patients, not COVID-19, as he had believed.

"I lost sleep over it. I was having chest pain over it. It woke me up in the middle of the night - hit me hard. I could not sleep," he said.

"And I'm the guy who was pushing the buttons, like in the gas chambers at Auschwitz," he said in another portion of his testimony.

Among the protocols that contradicted conventional medical practices, Spence mentioned that patient mobility and "group care" were usually encouraged, but with COVID patients, the emphasis was on limiting exposure and leaving them laying in beds.

"They call it "comfort care." But when you get to the point where you can't take (oxygen mask) off, you get so upset. You haven't seen your family except through maybe an iPad, in weeks," he said.

"And you're never going to come off the high flow, and the doctor says: "You've done your best. But this is going to be it for you"," he continued.

On January 20, he claimed that the CDC's guidelines instructed them to increase the PCR cycles from 30 to 40.

COVID cases exploded as a result of the erroneous PCR cycling that was performed. He said that Fauci had stated in his virology weekly podcast in July of 2020 that a PCR greater than 35 was false.

Despite the fact that the CDC is aware that PCR tests are incorrect, the same method was recommended for testing Delta and other variants.

He also suggests a link between the CEOs of the CDC and Pfizer's questioning of whether the CDC and the FDA, as well as Pfizer and other large pharmaceutical firms, do not have conflicts of interest.

The COVID shot from Pfizer was authorized as the first COVID vaccine because the company spent a lot of money on lobbyists to make their case before the FDA, he said.

Patients who are admitted to hospitals after testing "false" positive would be at greater risk of contracting pneumonia, he said. That's because the CDC's guidelines for COVID patients leave them confined in dark rooms and fed poorly.

Spence said that if he were sick, he would avoid going to the hospital.

"I got COVID Nurse friends that said yes (referring to the shots). They took the shot two days ago and they've had heart attacks and have stroke -- that thrombocytopenia, and they get all kinds of nerve weird stuff going on, and they die," he said.

He also said that he's done with nursing and isn't interested in going back.

"After COVID Nursing, I realized that I cannot go back. I saw too much, and so much I disagree with. I just can't go back," he said.

When asked why he chose to testify, Spence said his wife informed him about a freedom protest for nurses who refused to be forced to be vaccinated. He claimed to have gone to their support. Since Spence is already retired, he stands to gain nothing by re-entering the workforce. His main concern, though, was that healthcare staff should not be forced to choose between doing their jobs or losing them.

"I met a couple people that said, 'Please come to our next rally,' and then they invited me to come here and begging for it so that's how and why. I didn't plan on speaking out," he confessed.

Albert Spence's testimony may be seen on Bitchute and Rumble channels, or can be watched below: