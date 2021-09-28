Croatia's President has said that he is "done" with the COVID-19 "vaccine scam," blasting the media for spreading fear and misinformation.

"We will not be vaccinated anymore in Croatia," President Zoran Milanovi reportedly said in an interview with The Expose, claiming that Croatians had been "vaccinated enough."

In an outspoken statement, Milanovi said, "The media spread panic and nonsense... I start every day with CNN and those few channels, and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy. They spread panic. They do it from the beginning."

Milanovi went on to say, "There is no life without risk, without the possibility of getting sick. People get sick from a thousand other more serious things, and while that's happening, we've been talking about COVID-19 for a year and a half."

Indeed, it is refreshing to see a leader like Milanovi who will not stand idly by and allow his countrymen to be victims of Big Pharma's vaccination program.

"We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal," he pointed out. "I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it's a goal, I will tell him he's out of his mind."

Current vaccination rates in Croatia are about half of the total adult population, which, according to Milanovi, is more than sufficient.

From the sound of it, the Croatian President may have preferred not to have had any of the vaccines introduced into his nation.

During a press conference, Milanovi said, "We will not go more than 50 percent. Let them fence us with wire. They won't do it."

"There is simply no chance of endangering those people ... Since the New Year, I only listen to nonsense."

Prayers needed for leaders with backbones

Milanovi isn't the first head of state to voice opposition to vaccination.

News Rescue and other similar independent news outlets have covered the deaths of the presidents of Burundi, Swaziland/Eswatini, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Haiti. They all opposed vaccines and disputed the prevailing narrative about COVID. Interestingly, they all died soon after from different causes.

Their deaths' association with the popular COVID narrative has been labeled "fake news" by Big Tech, which has been picked up by the mainstream media and fact checkers.

News Rescue said that they had been targeted in the aftermath of their exposé stories.

"We took a lot of heat last week for publishing an article speculating that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated to usher in vaccines into his country. By 'heat,' I'm not talking about the standard trolls or Twitter DMs. The site was hit by a massive wave of hack attempts that failed miserably. Praise God and thank you to my security firm!" the outlet wrote.

According to the source, these presidents of three distinct nations died after they ordered the suspension of the dissemination of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Following their deaths, vaccines were distributed and administered to their people.

Meanwhile, the claimed delta variant is already doubling every three days in the most vaccinated nations, including Israel, the U.K., or the Seychelles, and particularly in Gibraltar, which claims a 100% vaccination rate.