Data analysis indicates the possibility that COVID mRNA vaccines are bioweapons designed to target specific race groups - particularly Native Americans.

Natural News reported on the JAIC (Joint Artificial Intelligence Center) that has examined data on 5.6 million Medicare enrollees aged 65 and older. Humetrix, a real-time data and analytics platform that monitors health care results, provided the data.

According to the study's results, in the first 5-6 months following vaccination, vaccine failure increases significantly.

Vaccine failures, often known as "breakthrough" infections, are on the rise, with the number of cases almost tripling among those who had their vaccinations 5-6 months ago, compared to those who received their vaccinations just 3-4 months ago.

The data, which ends August 21, 2021, shows no indication of flattening soon. Breakthrough infection rates within the vaccinated are virtually likely to increase when new data is included into this study on a weekly basis.

"These data, presented here, shatter the official Biden / Fauci narrative that falsely claims America is experiencing, "a pandemic of the unvaccinated." The data show that the pandemic actually appears to be accelerated by covid-19 vaccines, while unvaccinated individuals are having far better outcomes than the vaccinated," the report says.

Intended results?

One of the slides revealed frightening statistics showing that simply being a Native American is one of the greatest risk factors for being hospitalized following vaccination.

According to this slide, Native Americans have a 50% greater chance of getting hospitalized following vaccination than other ethnic groups like Whites.

Hispanics have a somewhat lower risk, approximately 40% greater. African-Americans, on the other hand, have a 25% advantage.

On why this is the case, Natural News explained that the "SARS-CoV-2 biological weapon's gain-of-function" characteristics target "ACE2 receptors," which are found in greater density in numerous minority populations, including Native Americans, Hispanics, and Blacks. This has prompted many analysts to believe that the covid spike protein that the "covid spike protein" produced by mRNA vaccine is a "race-specific bioweapon" intended to depopulate minority populations.

The likelihood of a person being hospitalized after getting vaccines is also significantly increased by other conditions such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), morbid obesity, chronic liver disease, or chemotherapy.

Other key points

According to the AI-powered Department of Defense initiative called "Project Salus," fully vaccinated people are hospitalized at a higher rate than those not fully vaccinated.

When a therapeutic intervention (mRNA vaccine) worsens health outcomes and increases hospitalizations and fatalities, it follows a pattern known as Antibody Dependent Enhancement.

Additionally, vaccines seem to progressively damage the immune system over months, leaving vaccinated people much more susceptible to future illnesses.

Thus, there is no such thing as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as the official Biden/Fauci story asserts.

"In conclusion, these data from the DoD / JAIC absolutely shatter the false narrative of Biden, Fauci, Walensky and other 'authorities' who are still attempting to gaslight the American people into thinking that hospitals are filled with unvaccinated people. In reality, the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among those who were fully vaccinated, according to the 5.6 million people studied in this particular data set (Medicare)," notes Natural News.

As an aside, Natural News also spoke to attorney Thomas Renz, who said that the FDA, Fauci, and the top executives of Big Pharma should face prosecution under the RICO Act for conspiracy and organized crime if these facts are quickly investigated.

In another video, Thomas Renz, an attorney, explains the significance of the research findings.