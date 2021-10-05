A non-profit organization claimed that it has found the location of the Biblical Mt. Sinai.

The Doubting Thomas Research Foundation (DTRF) believes that Jabal Maqla, situated in the mountain range of Jabal al-Laws in Saudi Arabia, is the mountain where God gave the Ten Commandments to Moses due to the discoveries of certain sites that validate the events stated in the Bible, Israel365 News reported.

"One of the main reasons certain scholars claim that the Exodus is a myth is because little to no evidence for what the Bible records has been found at the traditional Mount Sinai in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. But what if these scholars have actually been looking in the wrong spot?" DTRF President Ryan Mauro argued.

He pointed out that the Arabian peninsula offers "compelling evidence" that matches the Biblical account. He also enumerated sites to support the foundation's claim.

First is the blackened peak of the mountain which appears to point the place where God descended in fire.

Second is a strangely split big rock at the top of the hill, believed to be the rock that Moses struck to provide water. Mauro also noticed that the rock below the hill is smooth which seems to show that a huge volume of water filled the area.

Third is an ancient altar of uncut granite stone alongside nine small marble pillars, a discovery that can prove the Bible's statement in Exodus 24:4.

Finally, the foundation discovered some signs in the area about the Israelites' sinful worship of the golden calf.

"Close to the mountain, we have this site covered with depictions of people worshipping bulls and cows. And what's really significant is that these petroglyphs are isolated to this area. It's not like they're carved all over the mountain," Mauro revealed.

Dr. Charles Whittaker also supported DTRF's claim, citing "the presence of rock art, structures, and various topographical distinctive" in Jabal al-Laws, matching the stories in the Bible about the mountain's description.

Further, Prof. Colin Humpreys of Cambridge University discussed about the issue through his book, "The Miracles of Exodus: A Scientist's Discovery of the Extraordinary Natural Causes of the Biblical Stories". In the book, Humpreys declared that Mount Sinai, which he believes is an active volcano, is located in Saudi Arabia and not in the Sinai Peninsula.

According to The Sun, DTRF also claimed that the Nuweiba Beach in the Sinai Peninsula is the point in the Red Sea where the Israelites crossed during the pursuit of the Egyptian army due to the land paths found under the water.

Moreover, it discovered an area that matches the place called Elim where the Jews encamped after leaving Marah. The water sources are said to have remained until today.

However, Rabbi Harry Moskoff, author of The Ark Report, does not agree with the foundation's claim.

"The theory that Jebel al Lawz is the location of Sinai is very low on Biblical facts," he said.

The rabbi then explained that the theory was popularized through the book, "The Gold of Exodus", by Howard Blum.

"Other researchers followed that lead but there were a lot of errors in that theory. In order to research this subject, it is necessary to go back to the original sources which are Biblical and Jewish," Moskoff contended.