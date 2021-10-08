A recent survey showed that vaccinations in the United States have increased due to the rise of the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the United States' role in global health policy and issues, said there is a spike in vaccinations at 39% due to the surge in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant.

The minor reasons for the increase in vaccinations are: the lack of hospital bed space; the death of someone people knew due to COVID-19 infection; it being a requirement for activities people intend to participate in; and out of it being mandated.

"More than 7 in 10 adults (72%) in the U.S. now report that they are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with the surge in disease and death driven by the Delta variant serving as the chief impetus in recent weeks," Kaiser said in a press release dated September 28.

"Adults who got vaccinated since June 1 cite as major reasons the increase in COVID cases due to the Delta variant (39%), reports of local hospitals filling up (38%), and knowing someone who became seriously ill or died (36%). Thirty-five percent also say a major reason was to participate in activities where vaccinations are required, such as traveling or attending events. Fewer people say being mandated by their employer (19%) or the FDA granting full approval to the Pfizer vaccine (15%) were major factors," the organization added.

A minor factor, which was recorded at 7%, showed that people take the vaccines because they "received a financial incentive from their employer for getting vaccinated." Meanwhile, 25% of respondents in the survey, particularly those who have received vaccinations after June 1, 2021, said that none of the reasons in the survey was their major reason for taking the vaccine. While 8% gave reasons other than those indicated in the survey as their main reason for being vaccinated.

As per the Kaiser Family Foundation, the said data represent a 67% increase for adult vaccinations as of late July and involve a 12% increase among Hispanic adults by September. The said age group comprise adults 18 to 29 and rose from 11% to 68%, which show a narrowing gap among racial and ethnic group vaccinations.

The Kaiser Family Foundation also said that a majority of vaccinated Americans intend to get a booster of the vaccine while unvaccinated people see boosters as evidence of the vaccine's ineffectiveness. The findings come from the recent Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor.

Kaiser Family Foundation President Drew Altman said the impact of a close contact dying from the virus along with the fear of the hospital not being able to save one's life has pushed people to get vaccinated in the hopes of protecting themselves.

"Nothing motivates people to get vaccinated quite like the impact of seeing a family member, friend or neighbor die or become seriously ill with COVID-19, or to worry that your hospital might not be able to save your life if you need it. When a theoretical threat becomes a clear and present danger, people are more likely to act to protect themselves and their loved ones," Altman explained.

In terms of political party, a majority of Democrats at 90% have reported receiving one dose of the vaccine while only 58% of Republicans have and 68% of Independents. The same trend of having large gaps is seen when it comes to the education level, health insurance status, and age of the person that's vaccinated.