All the bad news in today's society are more than enough to stress people out. But while information is always changing, God's Word remains firm and true.

Those who are feeling troubled or anxious because of the things that are happening inside and outside America nowadays will do well to consider meditating on these five verses provided by Faithwire's Tré Goins-Phillips.

"As image bearers of God, we are designed to be co-creators through communication, but social media is a poor tool for that," wrote Phillips. "Rather than establishing space to create, social media calls upon our worst instincts: to react, repress, and retreat."

According to Psychology Today, researchers have linked increased screen usage to greater levels of anxiety and depression.

In light of that, Phillips recommend five Bible verses to bear in mind when using social media:

PHILIPPIANS 4:6

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

According to Phillips, Christians don't have to deal with their anxieties and fears alone. To paraphrase the Apostle Paul, he stated that no matter what, they may express their feelings to God and He would shield their hearts and minds from the pressures of this world.

ROMANS 8:26

"In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us through wordless groans."

Here, Phillips' primary point is that, more often than not, the problems in front of people are too complicated and disturbing to comprehend. But in this chapter, Paul clearly stated that the Holy Spirit aids Christians in communicating their prayers to God in this verse. That way, even if they're lost and confused, they have the assurance that He's looking out for them.

COLOSSIANS 3:1-2

"Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things."

While people should definitely be educated and involved, Phillips emphasized that they should not worry about the future as if they had no hope. In the end, as Paul said, Christians' lives are neither dictated or controlled by earthly powers. Rather than that, their security should be found in Jesus, and that should direct their thoughts.

MATTHEW 6:30

"If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will He not much more clothe you - you of little faith?"

Even if God's provision doesn't appear the way Christians think it should, Phillips maintained that God can be trusted to satisfy their innermost needs. He pointed out that If He cares enough about the world to paint it with beautiful hues that soon fade, "how much more does God care for man for whom He sent His Son, Jesus, to die?"

ROMANS 12:2

"Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is - His good, pleasing, and perfect will."

While Christians definitely need to participate in the world, Phillips recalled that Paul cautioned against getting so captivated by its distractions that they begin to mimic it. Instead, he advised that people should establish limits and view the transitory conditions around them through the lens of their regenerated thoughts, which come via "sanctification" as a consequence of redemption through Jesus.

Phillips stated further that the Lord is ready to meet His children in any scenario and circumstance, even when they're swamped by the continuous flow of information given to them by their social media feeds. Thus, he advised spending some time off smartphones and instead concentrate on Jesus.

Such is the case of Peter. Just as he kept his eyes focused on Jesus, he was able to what was unthinkable, which is to walk on water, as he obeyed Him and kept his eyes on Him.