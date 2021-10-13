Scott Smith, a Virginia father who was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in August after he was dragged out of a Loudoun County School Board meeting in June is now accusing the school district of trying to cover up his daughter's alleged sexual assault in the hands of a biological boy while in school.

Smith, who was sentenced to 10 days in jail, was filmed causing a scene and later being taken by officials from the school board meeting.

But Smith said there's more to the story than what he was painted as: a parent opposed to transgender policies. According to Fox News, the Virginia father's behavior during the June 22 meeting was sparked by an incident that occurred weeks earlier in May at his ninth-grade daughter's school, Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

Smith said that his daughter told him how a boy wearing a skirt entered the girls' bathroom and assaulted her on May 28.

"We can confirm a May 28, 2021 case that involved a thorough 2-month-long investigation that was conducted to determine the facts of the case prior to arrest," the Loudoun County sheriff's police confirmed, adding that the case involved sexual assault.. "This case is still pending court proceedings. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is not able to provide any documents that pertain to a pending case."

Despite all juvenile records being sealed, Smith's attorney Elizabeth Lancaster revealed to the Daily Wire that the boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that there exists a report on a "Forcible Sodomy [and] Sexual Battery" offense at Stone Bridge High School, dated May 28. Following the two-month long investigation, the suspect was apprehended.

Right before Smith was arrested at the June 22 Loudoun County School Board meeting, LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler boldly declared that "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and that to his knowledge, "we don't have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms."

This was clearly false, given that the report was dated May 28 and the meeting occurred on June 22. This blatant lie and a local progressive activist's statement saying she did not believe his daughter's story caused him to react with anger and intense emotion. Lancaster commented, "If someone would have sat and listened for 30 seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken."

"It has been so hard to keep my mouth shut and wait this out. It has been the most powerless thing I've ever been through," Smith lamented. "I don't care if he's homosexual, heterosexual, bisexual, transsexual. He's a sexual predator."

A separate Fox News report revealed that conservative political commentator Matt Walsh recently visited the Loudoun County school board during its Tuesday meetings to call them out for their missteps in dealing with cases such as Smith's. He argued that parents are only given 60 seconds to speak and make it difficult for parents to freely express their views.

Walsh spoke before the board, saying, "You are all child abusers. You prey upon impressionable children and indoctrinate them into your insane ideological cult...By imposing this vile nonsense on students to the point even of forcing young girls to share locker rooms with boys, you deprive these kids of safety and privacy and something more fundamental, too, which is truth."

Walsh concluded, "If education is not grounded in truth, then it is worthless. Worse, it is poison. You are poison. You are predators."