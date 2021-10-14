What used to be a place to learn basic sciences and facts about the world and hone critical thinking skills has now become "propaganda centers" that indoctrinate children about "far-left ideologies," one conservative writer lamented. The evidence of this lies in the sexual education standards in public schools nationwide.

According to WND's Michael Austin, children in public schools today are exposed to a number of far-left ideologies at such young ages. Austin lamented that the second edition of the National Sex Education Standards, which aspires to educate students about various ideas that many parents would most likely opposed, is developed by a group of left-wing nonprofit organizations.

The National Sex Education Standards require children as young as kindergarten level to second graders to know about transgenderism ideas such as "gender" and "gender identity." Meanwhile, kids in third grade are taught about "the role of hormone blockers" for transgender minors, which is an irreversible procedure that brings harm to a child, thus causing some to call it child abuse. Even some doctors have spoken out about the dangers of hormone blockers and how it never really diminishes a male person's advantage over females when it comes to competitive sports.

As for gender identity, the standards subvert parental authority, as it says, "No one else is qualified to label or judge another person's sexual identity, including their sexual orientation or gender identity, and it is important that the language and terms young people use to identify themselves is respected by the adults in their lives."

Under the National Sex Education Standards, sixth to eighth graders, who are aged 11 to 13, are also expcted to "be able to" define oral, anal, and vaginal sex. They are also required to learn about withdrawal methods as a form of contraception. Planned Parenthood said that withdrawal leads to about 1 in 5 people pregnant every year, which is not a good statistic for when parents want to prevent teens from unwanted pregnancies.

But the left-wing ideologies don't end with birth control methods that don't quite work as ideally as others. The National Sex Education Standards also promotes abortion to sixth graders as a common option if they find themselves with an unwanted pregnancy, not because abortion is a horrific way to kill a human. Teachers are also made to provide information about local abortion clinics to kids in ninth grade or older.

In Wisconsin, conservative leaders are pushing back against sexually charged school curriculum that destroys morals. On September 15, Wisconsin legislators introduced Bill 562, which requires schools to inform parents before providing any program related to sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or gender expression, the Badger Herald reported. The legislation is supported by the Wisconsin Catholic Conference and the Wisconsin Family Action.

Wisconsin is one of 39 states that underscore the importance of abstinence whenever sex education is taught in its public schools at all. It is also a state, among 18 , that does not require sex education to be medically accurate.