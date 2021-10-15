Melissa Strickler, who previously worked for Pfizer as a quality inspector for 10 years, is blowing the whistle on how the brand's COVID vaccine has some toxic ingredients that make it "glow." These ingredients, however, are not in the label.

Strickler worked for the Big Pharma company's McPherson, Kansas plant, where she claims to have inspected "hundreds of thousands of units" of vaccines throughout her 10-year stint at the company but never saw a vaccine that glowed.

"The vaccine glows, at least Pfizer's does," Strickler told LifeSite News. "It looks like someone took a blue glowstick, cracked it open and put it in the vial, but only if there is light and it is around a dark background."

Strickler further explained that the discovery of how the Pfizer COVID vaccine glowed was because she photographed the vials once and noticed a blue fluorescent tinge to the fluid. Usually, the fluid in vaccine vials are as clear as water. Noticing the difference, she decided to ask about the ingredients of the Pfizer COVID vaccines to her superiors.

Strickler said she heard one doctor describe codes for ingredients in the Pfizer COVID vaccines, including the codes SM102 for luciferase, a "glow-in-the dark enzyme produced in fireflies, plants and fish that is used in bioluminescence research," the report said. The luciferase will emit different colors depending on the various chemicals it is mixed with.

The Christian whistleblower then emailed Pfizer to find out if luciferase was truly in their COVID vaccine and she was told it was "only used in the testing of the vaccine" and not used in the final product. In fact, a study published in PubMed said that "Graphene oxide (GO), an oxidized derivative of graphene, is currently used in biotechnology and medicine for cancer treatment, drug delivery, and cellular imaging."

Strickler argued, however, that "the way I see this is the whole thing is experimental." She added that she had not seen the Cominarty labels being placed on the vials at the plant, referring to the Pfizer vaccine's trade name that the Food and Drug Administration approved in August. She theorized that they are still using the Emergency Use Authorization batches.

Watch Strickler's conversation with LifeSite:

Vaccine ingredients aren't the only issue Strickler is having with Pfizer. In an interview with Project Veritas, the Christian whistleblower spoke about how company workers received emails from high-level employees forbidding their subordinates from discussing the role of aborted fetal cells in the development of the COVID shot.

An email from Pfizer senior director of worldwide research Vanessa Gelman read, "From the prospective of corporate affairs we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there. The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who could take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there."

Another email from Pfizer vice president and chief scientific officer Philip Dormitzer shed light on how the human embryonic kidney cells (HEK 293 cells) harvested from an aborted female baby in 1973 had reproduced a continuous line of cells used in Pfizer's COVID vaccines. Stickler lamented, "It's wrong in my opinion to benefit from an abortion. I don't think God would want us doing those things. But it goes deeper than that as to public deceit and they're trying to give it to children."