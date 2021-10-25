When George Floyd died in the hands of a police officer in June 2020, news outlets took sides in the Black Lives Matter movement and Facebook, the Big Tech giant that "aggregates and promotes articles from various publishers" through its News Tab feature, was caught in the middle over which articles to promote to its audience. Now, internal conversations from Facebook's racial justice chat board has come to light, showing just how employees are showing their political bias.

Specifically, Facebook employees were concerned about the reporting of Breitbart, a far-right media company which they believe allegedly sought to "paint Black Americans and Black-led movements in a very negative way," as written conversations on Facebook's office communication system reviewed by The Wall Street Journal showed.

In the very same chat, a company researcher argued that removing Breitbart from the News Tab will lead them to "roadblocks internally because of the potential political blowback." The Big Tech giant decided to keep Breitbart on the News Tab.

Other documents obtained by WSJ showed that the management team at Facebook has been "so intently focused on avoiding charges of bias that it regularly places political considerations at the center of its decision making." Facebook employees were seen to express a desire to crack down on conservative sites, even going as far as accusing the Big Tech giant of giving right-wing publishers a pass just to avoid "political backlash" and a PR nightmare.

Documents show that Facebook employees were dissatisfied with how the Big Tech giant showcased Breitbart content on the News Tab and helped it sell ads. They accused the company of giving "special treatment" to Breitbart and other conservative sites and aiding them in avoiding penalties for "circulating misinformation or hate speech."

The reason behind why Facebook continues to allow right-wing sites on its platform is because they are "consistently among the best-performing publishers on the platform in terms of engagement," NewsWhip research revealed.

But these conservative outlets are also racking up "strikes" for content that third-party fact checkers consider "false" the New York Post reported. By 2020, Facebook had begun recording such "strikes" and found that conservative outlets were its biggest offenders.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who revealed her identity to CBS News earlier this month, accused Facebook of using right-wing content traffic to generate income even if they did not agree with the type of content being churned out.

Haugen cited "conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook." She lamented, "Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money."

Haugen left Facebook in May, after her committee, which was established to address misinformation on the platform, was shut down. She copied thousands of internal documents and blew the whistle this month. During a senate panel, she Haugen remarked that Facebook is "accountable to no one and it will continue to make choices that go against the common good."

It's worth noting that Facebook's "independent" fact-checkers aren't so independent at all- earlier reports indicate that these fact-checkers, or organizations that were meant to verify the accuracy of information placed in posts or articles, were funded by Big Pharma companies, among others.

Some of Facebook's fact-checkers also have links to the Clintons, the Chinese Communist Party, and known globalist George Soros. Other fact-checkers also have connections to certain entities including the CCP and Russia.

Facebook itself has been reported to have worked with pro-abortionistss for the purpose of silencing pro-life voices, and corresponded with certain people in the Biden campaign to censor posts on election fraud which is proven to have occurred during the 2020 elections.