In light of the Arizona Election Audit, which has revealed widespread voter fraud, the Intercessors for America (IFA) calls on all intercessors to continue praying while also encouraging people to urge their elected officials to act honestly and guarantee free and fair elections.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, who recently attended an IFA livestream, said, "This is our Declaration of Independence. This is our manifesto of freedom."

She released a letter in which she stated, "If results from these measures prove an inaccurate election was held, as has been shown in Arizona, and is being shown in many other states; then it is clear that certification of many electors was improperly rendered in January 2021 of the November 2020 United States presidential election. We call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately."

The IFA noted that audits are by definition an "official inspection" of (Maricopa) county elections by an impartial authority. When they identify irregularities, officials in charge of ensuring election integrity and "we the people" must make judgements based on additional investigations to establish the underlying cause. If the results are based on fraud, IFA adds, then the public must contact their elected officials.

Key points from the audit

The Arizona audit findings were released on September 24 at 4 p.m. and were dubbed "the peoples audit." This is said to be the first comprehensive forensic audit of elections in the U.S.

Diverse independent groups reportedly performed the audit. The main results are summarized as follows:

Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, M.I.T. PhD, and his Echomail team looked for blank or scribbled signatures, as well as incomplete signatures. They discovered numerous blank signature boxes authorized by election authorities, which is against election standards and regulations.

The most surprising discovery came from examining signatures. His team found 34,448 duplicate ballots in the 2020 AZ general election. This implies that the results contained at least 17,224 votes that were invalid owing to duplicate or triple voting by the same person. Biden reportedly won Arizona by only 10,457 votes, nearly 7,000 less than the above mentioned invalid votes.

Forensic audit

Doug Logan, President of Cyber Ninjas, was recruited by the Arizona State Senate to supervise the forensic audit at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds in Maricopa County.

Among his discoveries are:

For more than 255,000 early ballots, the early voting returns file did not match the county final vote file.

Over 9,000 mail-in votes were received and counted, exceeding the county's official total.

A canvass revealed almost 3,400 more votes than reported.

On election day, there were 1,551 more votes cast than voters.

Despite relocating to Maricopa County after the October 5 deadline, over 23,000 voted via mail.

2,382 people voted in person in Maricopa County after moving away.

For moving out of state less than 29 days before the election, almost 2,000 voters were granted a complete ballot instead of a presidential-only ballot.

Almost 300 dead people reportedly have voted.

Nearly 2,500 votes were reported as uncast in the early voting results.

Technical audit

Ben Cotton, CyFIR's creator and an IT analyst, revealed that Maricopa County erased a significant amount of 2020 general election data from computer systems shortly before handing them over to auditors.

"We have captured screen shots of Maricopa County people at the keyboards during those time periods," Cotton said.

Fortunately, his staff was able to determine who erased data by comparing time stamps and who was at their computers.

On decertification

Prior to the audit's public publication, the IFA noted that opposition and delay had been there from the outset.

"No decertification," Governor Doug Ducey reportedly said in a tweet.

"Is there a mechanism to decertify a presidential election?" questioned Arizona Attorney General Ken Behringer in a letter to Arizona State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita before the audit findings were published. The Behringer letter stated that outside of 3 USC 5 and 15, there is no way to decertify a presidential election.

Attorney Matthew DePerno, who also joined an IFA webcast, reportedly wrote to AZ State Senator Rogers, questioning AG Behringer's stance. Mr. DePerno has reportedly garnered national recognition for uncovering election fraud in Antrim County, Michigan.

Citing the ninth and tenth amendments, he argued that a national election may be decertified.

"In light of the Behringer Memo, we ask again whether a State Legislature can recall the state electors or decertify a national election upon proof of fraud in the election? After again considering the constitutional authority of the State Legislature, the Constitution itself, and U.S. Supreme Court authority and precedent, the answer is definitively 'Yes,'" he said.

Given the likelihood that much more will unfold, including the nasty mudslinging in between, the IFA urges Christians to be vigilant in their moral imperative to pray for the truth to prevail.

"As intercessors we must appeal to heaven and be patient to wait on God and let every step of the process play out. An audit is simply one more step in the process to gain understanding and achieve integrity in our elections," the IFA wrote.

"It was never intended to be the last step."