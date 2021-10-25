Two prominent organizations, one based in New York and another in Illinois, renowned as award-giving bodies to writers and librarians are allegedly behind efforts to put filthy pornography books for kids to read in school libraries.

WND reported that New York-based School Library Journal and Illinois-based Young Adult Library Services Association are behind the pornographic book of California-based Maia Kobabe being constantly available for reading in school libraries nationwide.

Kobabe's book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is said to include pornographic images in cartoon-style that the author himself drew. The said pornographic images depict minors doing the sexual act.

"If your child is enrolled in a public school, you might want to check what books he or she is reading. These days, you can never be sure what kind of content might be available at public schools," WND said.

"For instance, one pornographic book--'Gender Queer: A Memoir'--continues to pop up in school libraries all over the country," WND added, "It appears that we now know who was responsible for the book's wide dissemination."

WND pinpointed the School Library Journal and the Young Adult Library Services Association as the national library organizations that have made sure libraries across the national would purchase the pornographic book and keep it in the racks. The two prominent organizations have given recommendations that the said book was an "essential reading material for minors."

Accordingly, the "Gender Queer" book has been complained by parents since it started appearing in schools last September. Yet the said endorsements by these organizations has retained them in the school libraries.

Earlier reports indicated that Nicole Solas, the mother of a kindergarten-level child actually reported such a school to the police over its inclusion of Kobabe's book in the library.

"North Kingstown High School in Rhode Island showcased gay pedophilia porn," Solas tweeted, alongside images showing the filthy content featured in the book's pages.

(Editor's note: Solas' tweet is deliberately not embedded in this report for sake of decency. Those who wish to see the images via the link are forewarned of disgusting graphic content.)

Homosexual porn

School Library Journal, which provides "a source of quality journalism and reviews for more than 60 years," is said to have produced award-winning publications for information specialists and librarians working with children and teens. SLJ's website highlights that it has provided more than 6,000 reviews on a variety of reading materials and resources that are annually published.

In addition, SLJ is a known presenter of the annual Librarian/Teacher Collaboration Award which gives a $1,000 cash award every September to the winning librarian and teacher for their "exemplary use of technology tools," among others.

"Gender Queer" is said to be one of the resources SLJ have reviewed, which the publication likened to a memory that "will resonate with teens." The review even called the book a "great resource" for those who identify themselves as "asexual."

"It's also a great resource for those who identify as nonbinary or asexual as well as those who know someone who identifies that way and wish to better understand," WND quoted SLJ's review on the book.

"Matter-of-fact descriptions of gynecological exams and the use of sex toys will be enlightening for those who may not have access to this information elsewhere. VERDICT A book to be savored rather than devoured," the review continued.

The Young Adult Library Services Association, which was established in 1957 after a "massive reorganization effort" took place in the American Library Association, provides various grants and awards to its members that include book awards. One of the said awards is the Alex Awards that is given to ten books written for children aged 12-18 as an official American Library Association Award given in honor of Margaret "Alex" Edwards who pioneered young adult library services.

The Young Adult Library Services Association gave the "Gender Queer" book the Alex Award for its "special appeal to young adults ages 12 through 18." The YALS said in its review that the book has a "beautiful focus" on Kobabe's "graphic memoir."

"Kobabe's path to understanding eir gender and sexuality comes into beautiful focus in this graphic memoir, expressively illustrated with retro colors and simple lines. Readers will recognize a kindred spirit in Kobabe and/or gain insight into what it's like to identify outside of the cisgender/heterosexual 'norm,'" the YALSA said.